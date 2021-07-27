Market movers today
Another quiet day in terms of economic data releases. Today's highlights are preliminary US core CAPEX orders and shipments for June, which will shed light on investment growth in Q2. Also, look out for the US house prices at 15:00 CEST. Besides that, we get US consumer confidence (Conference Board) in the afternoon at 16:00 CEST.
Look out for negotiations on a new US infrastructure package.
The 60 second overview
US-China relations: The poor relationship between US and China was once again underlined in the meeting in Tianjin between Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and foreign policy officials from China. However, both sides are at least focused on how to avoid the strained relationship to move into direct conflict. But there is little sign of movement on either side when it comes to accommodating any requests from the other side.
COVID-19: In the UK the 7-day moving average has moved lower for six days now. Cases in the US show tentative signs of stabilization. Concerns over new possible waves in the autumn will continue to linger, though, not least in the US where some groups are still against taking the vaccine, which can make it a challenge to reach herd immunity through vaccines alone.
Equities and bond yields: Markets have been quiet overnight. Chinese stocks continue lower after the recent crackdown on big tech and lately the education sector. Tesla presented a strong earnings report and delivered $1 billion in net income, a milestone for the 18-year-old company. Bond yields are unchanged from yesterday.
FX: It was a rough day for the USD yesterday, which lost out to the rest of the G10 sphere, while Scandies and GBP came out on top. The worthy highlights were EUR/SEK that fell below 10.20 and EUR/USD that rebounded above 1.18.
Credit: Sentiment in credit was slightly weak yesterday where iTraxx Xover widened almost 3bp (closing in 234bp) and Main close to ½bp wider (to 46½bp). HY bonds widened 1bp while IG closed ½bp tighter.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sluggish around 1.1800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1800, mostly unchanged on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European open. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to hold the week-start optimism virus news and pre-data/events caution defends the US dollar bulls.
GBP/USD: Bulls struggle above 1.3820
GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair recorded a rally of almost 100 pips on Monday. Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price breaks 1.3830. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish bias.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made
VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...