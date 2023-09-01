The question this week was always going to be whether the bid into US bonds would continue after last week’s US PMI misses. The answer has been a resounding ‘yes’ after a string of US data points that sent bonds higher, the USD lower, EURUSD higher, USDJPY lower, and lifted precious metals. Short-term interest rate markets now see 100bps in rate cuts coming from the Fed by November 2024 and a terminal rate at a rate of around 5.375% as a US economic slowdown looks imminent. Expect US growth and inflation data to remain in key focus for all of September.
Other key events from the past week
-
USD: JOLTs Job Miss, Aug 29: The Fed will be so pleased to finally see a weakening in the US labour market with 8.8 million jobs available vs. the nearly 9.5 million expected. Remember, weak jobs data is interpreted by the markets as the Fed needing to do less in terms of interest rate hikes.
-
USD: US inflation data, Aug 31: The print for the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation came in as expected with the core reading at 4.2% and the headline at 3.3%. Remember, big misses in US inflation prints can lift gold sharply higher.
-
USD: US labour market focus, Sep 1: This week saw a string of key US macro data misses. JOLTs jobs were missed, ADP jobs came in lower than expected, GDP for Q2 was revised lower and US consumer confidence dropped too. This makes Friday’s NFP all important. A big drop in jobs and watch out for more gold gains!
Key events for the coming week
-
CAD: Interest rate decision, Sep 06: The Bank of Canada is seen as having a greater than 70% chance of keeping rates unchanged next week. Note that retail positioning is heavily short USDCAD, so a surprise cut would launch USDCAD significantly higher. Don’t miss the BoC decision next week!
-
Seasonal Insights: Will GBPJPY sellers steal the show for September?
-
CAD: Canada’s Labour Market, Sept 8: The Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates unchanged next week, but keep an eye on Friday’s job data as it could change any forward projections the BoC gives on Wednesday.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is trading sideways at around 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar struggles ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2650, focus shifts to US jobs data
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar is giving back gains, despite a mixed sentiment, tracking the uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold price consolidates ahead of key labor market, factory activity data
Gold price remains calm before the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, which will set an undertone for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate decision to be taken on September 20.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.