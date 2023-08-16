US data deluge – Retail Sales great, but for how long? Manufacturing and housing continue to sink [Video]

A very exciting day as markets present opportunities in all directions.
US Retail Sales incredibly strong with a 0.7% gain in July.
The issue here, however, is that this is perhaps largely due to the huge sale efforts that took place both online from Amazon and at major stores in general. It could be the case, that all of that Retail Sales gain completely disappears in August.
Remember, we did say this would be a strong result, but possibly the last of the good Retail Sales numbers for quite some time.
When looking at the data on the day, it was clear why the US dollar is strong with another whopping $147.8 billion of capital inflows from abroad in June. I really would like to make the point that the new absurd Federal deposit guarantees for the big banks are not only distorting US banking, but also attracting capital from around the world. This too is a real factor in the strength of the US dollar.
Further across the data flow of the day however, things get much worse for the US economy.
The Manufacturing sector has been in recession all year. The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index crashed yet again. To -19 in August.
Similarly the Housing Industry, though it had shown signs of emergence recently. The slight rebound seen, albeit at the equivalent depths of the Covid lockdown period, seems to already be pattering out and rolling over. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell sharply from 56, to just 50 in August.
The Retail Sales number represents the best US consumers, who remain sentiment depressed by the way, could do on the back of massive super-sales efforts by distributors and stores. That was as good as it gets. All other data is pointing to a very steep downtrend period now immediately confronting the US economy.
This comes on the back of seriously worrying data out of China on all fronts yesterday. As well as the clear loss of global demand showing up in those previous China export numbers.
The world’s two largest economies are in serious trouble.
Both their property markets are facing cataclysmic moments. In the US it looks like being a double simultaneous hit for both commercial and residential sectors. Inflation is ticking higher again and there will be no Fed rescue. At least China has the ability to lower rates to 2.5% and further.
Washington also maintains a re-election focus ‘head in the sand’ the economy is strong stance and rhetoric. Which means absolutely no policies are being formulated for the fast deteriorating economic situation.
This is a truly disturbing state of affairs. Not one where sitting happily long stocks is an appropriate policy. Extreme spotlight high volume attention to your asset holdings and equity holdings is the very least that is required at this moment.
Playing good defence at the right time can be a very empowering approach to markets long term.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.
EUR/USD remains in defensive mode above the 1.0900 area, Eurozone GDP eyed
The EUR/USD pair trades on a defensive note around the 1.0915 mark heading into the early European session on Wednesday. Market players await the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for July, due later this week.
Gold holds above $1,900 as Fed Minutes loom
Gold Price recovers from the lowest level since late June as the market prepares for the Fed monetary policy meeting minutes. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the latest cautious optimism in the market amid hopes of more stimulus from China, as well as an end to Fed’s tightening cycle due to the recently mixed US data.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
The Dollar’s still got the groove
The combination of US yields at their highs and some intense pressure on emerging market currencies are maintaining the US dollar's status as a worthy safe haven.