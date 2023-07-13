Share:

Fresh from yesterday's post-CPI surge, stocks are on the rise again as hopes of a 'sot landing' return following today's PPI and claims data, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Equities rise after US data

“Stocks have risen in the US and Europe experienced a boost on Thursday as new data on producer prices indicated a cooling of inflation in the United States. This development has sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon put an end to its tightening of monetary policy. The figures reveal that U.S. producer prices saw a meagre rise in June, with the annual increase in producer inflation being the smallest it has been in almost three years. In addition, a separate report brought unexpected news that weekly jobless claims had fallen, suggesting that the labour market is still experiencing a shortage of workers.”

Hopes of a ‘soft landing’ rise

“It looks like markets are once again crossing their fingers and hoping for a soft landing. The labour market remains solid but with prices easing investors are allowing themselves to contemplate the possibility that Powell may actually achieve his goal of bringing down inflation without tipping the economy into recession.”