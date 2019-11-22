US Data Better than Expected, DXY Making a Delayed Bounce

Manufacturing PMI for November released earlier showed that activity increased to 52.2 vs and expectation of 51.5 and 52.3 last. A reading of 50 or greater shows economic expansion, while a reading of below 50 shows economic contraction. In addition, consumer sentiment was better than expected. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November was 96.8 vs and expectation of 95.7 and 95.5 previously. This is the highest reading since July. The US consumer seems to be quite content at the moment with stocks near all time highs! Stocks and US Dollar pair were unchanged upon the release.
However currently, DXY is trying to stage a late week rally, after an obnoxiously unchanged week. On a 240-minute chart, the DXY appears to be making a charge above support and trying to retest the 50% retracement level from the highs on October 1st to the lows on October 18th, at 98.38. If price pushes through there, the target of the inverted head and shoulders pattern and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe comes into place near 98.68.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
As one may expect, as the US Dollar index is headed higher, the EUR/USD is pulling back. The Euro makes up almost two-thirds of the DXY. If EUR/USD can break trough some horizontal support at 1.1030, the 1.1000 is in sight, and so is a confluence of Fibonacci retracement levels near 1.0990 (as well as prior lows). This should prove a tough support area to crack, however if it does, the target for the double top is near 1.0965.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
One thing is certain though after watching the price action this week. Volatility has been extremely low. There needs to be a catalyst to really get these markets moving again. Whether it be Brexit or a US-China trade deal, something needs to happen in order to get the volatility back in the US Dollar currency pairs.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week
The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish bias, holding firm to daily and weekly losses.
GBP/USD tumbles to new lows amid disappointing data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows below 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.70 on upbeat US data
After edging down to 108.50 area in the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction and advanced to a fresh daily top of 108.73 but seems to be having a difficult time stretching higher as investors continue to react developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute.
US Dollar Index clings to gains near 98.00 ahead of data
The greenback alternates gains with losses at the end of the week around the 98.00 area when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.