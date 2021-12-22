Global developments
Global risk sentiment has improved. Turkish Lira is seeing wild swings. After having weakened against the Dollar to 18.5, it appreciated to 11 yesterday as the Turkish Central bank said it would compensate depositors to the extent of difference between the depreciation in Lira and the deposit rate. US yields have rebounded 6-7bps across the curve. US equity indices ended with gains of 1.6-1.8%. The Dollar has weakened across the board. The Pound saw some respite as PM Johnson said there was not enough evidence to impose stricter restrictions on Christmas.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty recovered 1% yesterday, recouping losses from the day before. However, after having risen to 16936, it gave up gains to eventually end at 16770. A close above 16800 is required for bulls to regain control. Asian equities are trading in the green.
Bonds and Rates
The banking system liquidity has been drained out due to advance tax outflows and FX sales by the central bank to manage the currency. This has weighed on overnight call money rates with MIBOR fixing yesterday at 3.77%. The overnight rates are moving closer to the repo rate. This has weighed on the length as well with supply returning. Yields are up 10-15bps across the curve over the last few sessions. SDL cutoffs also saw tails. 3y and,5y OIS too ended 3bps higher at 5.10% and 5.35%.
USD/INR
The Rupee has strengthened to 75.40 at one point yesterday but ended the session at 75.60. Selling by nationalized banks, IPO-related flows, thin liquidity, and stops all resulted in the move we saw yesterday. 1y forward yield ended at 4.62% while 3m ATMF volatility ended at 4.69% yesterday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.75 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
