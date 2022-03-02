The barrel of US crude jumped more than 11.5% yesterday and soared another 2% to $111 mark this morning, as the cruelty of the Ukrainian war pushes the US to ban the purchase of Russian oil. OPEC meets today and its decision is critical for the foreseeable future of the oil markets. So far, the cartel confirmed that they remain committed to the OPEC+ deal with Russia, and they are not expected to change their production boost plans despite the Ukrainian war.

But more sanctions are coming in from the governments and companies. Exxon Mobil has finally announced to shut down production in Russia, Total Energies said it won’t invest in new projects, while Apple and Nike halted sales in Russia.

The war is now expected to soften the central bank expectations despite soaring inflation. Jerome Powell will testify before Congress today, and Bullard will talk at an online event.

ADP report is due today, but the data will hardly have a material impact on the overall risk appetite as the Ukrainian war remains on top of investors’ priorities these days, even though a typical Western portfolio has limited exposure to Russia.