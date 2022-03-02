The barrel of US crude jumped more than 11.5% yesterday and soared another 2% to $111 mark this morning, as the cruelty of the Ukrainian war pushes the US to ban the purchase of Russian oil. OPEC meets today and its decision is critical for the foreseeable future of the oil markets. So far, the cartel confirmed that they remain committed to the OPEC+ deal with Russia, and they are not expected to change their production boost plans despite the Ukrainian war.
But more sanctions are coming in from the governments and companies. Exxon Mobil has finally announced to shut down production in Russia, Total Energies said it won’t invest in new projects, while Apple and Nike halted sales in Russia.
The war is now expected to soften the central bank expectations despite soaring inflation. Jerome Powell will testify before Congress today, and Bullard will talk at an online event.
ADP report is due today, but the data will hardly have a material impact on the overall risk appetite as the Ukrainian war remains on top of investors’ priorities these days, even though a typical Western portfolio has limited exposure to Russia.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.