UK GDP Q4 - 11/02 – Q4 had been shaping up to be a reasonably decent quarter until the Omicron wave broke over the UK economy in December, with the distinct possibility that we might well see an economic stagnation. Looking at the monthly GDP numbers we saw the UK economy expand by 0.2% in October, and then a strong performance in November of 0.9%, driven by rebounds in consumer spending as well as industrial production and construction output. The big question is how much of this November rebound in manufacturing and construction carried over into December, and whether it was enough to offset the collapse in retail sales which fell by -3.6%, more than wiping out the collective 2.7% gain seen in October and November. Expectations are for the UK economy to slow sharply relative to Q3’s 1.1% gain.

US CPI (Jan) – 10/02 – there does appear to be some sign that US inflationary pressures might be easing, after December CPI came in slightly weaker than expected at 7%. Nonetheless it still rose from 6.8%, however PPI actually slowed from 9.8% to 9.7%, in a sign that we may well be near the peak of this particular inflationary surge. On a month-on-month basis the fall was even starker, falling from 1% to 0.2%. Given how PPI has been a leading indicator on the move higher with respect to this inflationary surge over the last 12 months, there is every reason to think that a slowdown in the pace of price rises would be similarly reflected. As we look ahead to this week’s US CPI numbers, could we have seen peak US CPI? The consensus view suggests that this isn’t likely, given that expectations are for a move higher to 7.3% and core prices to rise from 5.5% to 5.9%, however given recent trends in China, and the slowdown in PPI in December, we could see a downside surprise.

BP FY 22 – 08/02 – both BP and Shell have got off to a solid start share price wise to 2022, building on their share price gains of 2021, with the moves higher in oil and gas prices helping to push their respective share prices to their best levels since February 2020. Despite these gains it could be argued that both have underperformed, although Shell’s numbers last week offer hope of a decent quarter for BP. There is still concern that in trying to green proof their businesses and trying to balance keeping shareholders happy, that margins will suffer as they try to boost their ESG credentials. It is well acknowledged that renewables are a much lower margin business, and while the noise levels over the transition to renewables went up a significant amount in 2021, the volume has come down quite a bit in recent weeks now the reality of lower investment in fossil fuels has started to hit consumer wallets. The reality is oil and gas prices are likely to remain high for a while yet, and for all the cant and hypocrisy of some of the narrative vilifying oil companies, they remain key parts of the global economy, given that oil and petroleum by-products are used in all manner of day to products, including clothing, tyres, car parts, and everyday items. BP has made strides this year in reducing its debt levels now down to $31.97bn as of the latest Q3 numbers. In Q3 was able to improve its cashflow to $5.9bn from $5.4bn in Q2, however while underlying profits improved to $3.3bn, the number attributed to shareholders saw the business slide to a net loss of $2.54bn. This loss was down to the value of accounting effects of hedges on forward gas prices which are underwater to the tune of $6.1bn, and which are expected to partially unwind, as prices fall back, and gas cargoes are delivered. BP’s biggest problem, if you can call it that, is that all its profits come from its oil and gas operations and productions businesses, which is great news while prices remain high. The restart of its Gulf of Mexico gas operations in the wake of hurricane Ida is also expected to boost its Q4 numbers. This should be good news for shareholders in the form of additional buybacks given that in Q3 management raised the expectation that with oil prices at $60 there was scope to deliver buybacks of $1bn a quarter, and to have capacity to increase the dividend by 4%. The longer-term concern remains its investments into renewables which still remains low in relative terms, especially if it is to meet its target of 50GW by 2030.

Ocado FY 22 – 08/02 – 2021 wasn’t a great year share price wise for Ocado, from being one of the best performers in 2020, it was one of the worst performers in 2021 as expectations got reset. In December, the company reported Q4 revenues of £547.8m, a fall of 3.9% a year ago, which when added to the £1.8bn generated in the previous 9 months puts total revenues for 2021 at £2.36bn, a modest increase to last year’s £2.3bn. While on the face of it this performance has seen revenues increase year on year, it’s still a disappointing performance. Q4 revenues were lower by 3.9% from a year ago, and while comparatives were tough given that most of the UK was in different tiers of lockdown back then, the business has seen a big increase in overall capacity so you would think these numbers would be much higher. Average orders per week were higher, however average basket size declined 12% to £118. The reason for this it would appear has been labour shortages holding back sales growth, along with higher costs, which Ocado said would add another £5m to its cost base earlier this year. As we look to this week’s full year numbers the retailer is expected to outline sales growth at the upper end of 10% to 15% of its existing guidance.

AstraZeneca FY 21 – 10/02 – since reporting its Q3 numbers back in November AstraZeneca shares have slipped back largely over disappointment over how its core business performed. The Alexion integration is part and parcel of that strategy however it is proving to be a slightly more expensive process than originally anticipated. Total revenues in Q3 came in ahead of expectations at $9.87bn, which is a decent number, and also better than expected, but it was improved revenues from the Covid-19 vaccine which helped to drive that, coming in at $1.05bn. More importantly the vaccines business now looks on course to generate some positive returns as new vaccine contracts continue to get signed. Revenues from its core business fell significantly short of expectations at $8.8bn, as the company slipped to a quarterly loss of $2bn, due to a significant increase in costs, due to the integration of Alexion, and other R&D costs. Year to date revenue was still up by 32% at $25.4bn, with the company saying it still remains on course to meet its full year core EPS guidance of between $5.05c and $5.40c a share, on revenues of $36.2bn. AstraZeneca has said it will use the Alexion deal to set up a dedicated rare disease unit in Boston in order to promote and speed up research in this key area which it thinks will deliver augment its wider research capabilities, and help boost annual revenues in 2022 to $43.2bn. Annual profits are expected to come in at $5.18c a share.

GlaxoSmithKline FY 21 – 09/02 – Glaxo CEO Emma Walmsley has been under pressure for several months from activist shareholders over her suitability to turn the underperforming pharmaceutical business around. At the most recent trading update the company said they were laying out a timeline for the sale or spin-off of the consumer business, so that the focus could be much more squarely on its pharmaceuticals business. In November, she said progress has continued towards unlocking the value of the business, with a view to a demerger sometime in the middle of this year. The subsequent three times rejection of the recent bid by Unilever would appear to point to a determination not to be blown off course in this regard, however time will tell whether Glaxo as well as its co-partner Pfizer, is able to obtain the price it thinks the business is worth. If not £50bn, then how much? As far as the share price performance is concerned there has been slow and steady progress since the shares hit a 10 year low in March last year, up over 35%, and touching their best levels since May 2020. In Q3 sales rose 5% to £9.1bn, prompting the pharmaceutical giant to up its full year guidance to an adjusted EPS decline of between -2% to -4%, whilst reconfirming the outlook for 2022. The consumer healthcare division, saw sales of £2.5bn, a rise of 3%. The company declared a dividend of 19p a share. This week’s full year numbers could offer additional insight into a timeline for demerger of the consumer business. Annual revenues are expected to come in at £33.9bn.

Unilever FY 21 – 10/02 – it’s been a choppy start to the year for the Unilever share price, dropping briefly to five-year lows last month after the announcement that it was looking to pay over £50bn for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health business. Investors from all sides hated the idea not only from a price point of view, but also from what a strategic point of view. As misguided as it was it also served to highlight the pressure CEO Alan Jope is under to improve the margins of the business and arrest the slide in the share price. Over the last two years the spreads business has gone, as has the tea business, but the company has also had to deal with steep rises in costs which have hit its operating margins, although some of the effect has been mitigated by the company raising prices. This was reflected in its Q3 numbers which saw Q3 sales rise by 2.5%, while being able to increase prices by 4.1%, a decent improvement on its H1 performance. Last month Unilever went further by announcing it was cutting 1,500 jobs in a major management overhaul, and to streamline the architecture of its business model in response to increasing shareholder disquiet. The shares have recovered off their lows since the calling off of the merger, as well as reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has built up a stake in the business.

Pfizer Q4 21 – 08/02 – if you were to pick a winner from the pandemic, Pfizer would be right up there at the top of the pile. Not only has the US pharma giant been at the forefront of the vaccine program, using its scale to rollout BioNTech’s MRNA vaccine, but it has also come out with a new Covid-19 pill. In Q3 the pharma giant reported Q3 revenue and profits above expectations, as well as raising its 2021 outlook. Q3 revenue rose to $24.09bn, with over half of that coming from the vaccine, $12.98bn. The company said it now sees Covid-19 vaccine full year revenue of $36bn, up from $33.5bn. It also adjusted its full year profits up to between $4.13c and $4.18c a share. Its important to not underestimate how game changing the vaccine has been for Pfizer’s revenues over the course of the past two years. In 2020 the company posted annual revenues of $41.9bn, and this year it is expected to nearly double that to $82.8bn, with most of the increase coming from the vaccine.

Peloton Q2 22 – 08/02 – the implosion of the Peloton share price has been a sight to behold over the last year or so. At the end of its last fiscal year the company cut its revenue forecasts for Q1 to $800m to $810m, while cutting the price of the original bike by $400, which means that the company would probably make a loss of $285m in Q1. Losses actually came in higher at $376m, with the company going on to slash its revenue guidance for the full year from $5.4bn, to a range of $4.4bn to $4.8bn. This has seen the shares fall by another 70% since those numbers were released, as the reopening of gyms and the economy in general has seen subscriptions and sales level off, while the various supply chain and product problems haven’t helped. Combined with increased marketing spend, and lower prices, costs have risen sharply, hammering margins, in a trend that seems only likely to continue. With the share price down over 80% from its record highs of January 2021, shareholders have started to agitate for change at the top with activist investor Blackwells calling for CEO John Foley to step down, and the company put up for sale, after the company announced it was suspending production of its bikes and treadmills due to waning consumer demand. Expectations for Q3 could see the company slide to another loss, thus prompting further calls for change at the top.

Disney Q1 22 – 09/02 – has the streaming bubble started to run out of steam? Netflix recent results prompted a slide across the sector with Disney shares dropping back to their lowest levels since November 2020. Netflix still remains the market leader, however user growth is clearly starting to slow, and this could well be borne out by this week’s Q1 numbers from Disney. In Q4 this trend was already starting to manifest itself when Disney reported growth in new subscribers slowed with only 2.1m signing up for Disney+, pushing total subscribers up to 118.1m, well below expectations of 119.6m. This is disappointing given that the service is still very much a loss leader, losing $630m in the quarter, with management warning that it would take some time for subscriber numbers to start accelerating again. Profits also missed expectations, coming in at $0.37c a share, well below $0.48c which was expected. Q4 sales came in at $18.5bn, below expectations of $18.8bn. Theme Park revenues also came in short, while profits came in at $640m, over $200m below expectations. The addition of Star may well have helped boost its content library, however with the market becoming more and more saturated margins are likely to get squeezed further. Disney already operates its India operation at a loss and with Netflix also entering the market with its own low-cost offering margins are likely to remain squeezed. Profits are expected to come in at $0.59c a share.