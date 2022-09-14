Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar retreated through trade on Tuesday, crumbling in the wake of a stronger than anticipated US CPI inflation print. A broad improvement in the underlying risk narrative helped the AUD build on the week’s early gains, extending through 0.69 US cents to mark intraday highs at 0.6925. Markets had positioned themselves for another positive inflation update so the surprise uptick across both headline and core price indexes forced investors to rapidly re-adjust positions and expectations for future Fed monetary policy. The AUD collapsed in the aftermath, plunging back through 0.69 and 0.68 before finding support at 0.6730. The strong print has driven investors to fully price in a 75-basis point rate hike with a growing expectation the Fed may elect to issue a full 1% rate adjustment. The sustained presence of elevated prices helped drive USD upside as higher US rates and renewed demand for safe haven assets weighed on the AUD. Our attentions turn now to UK CPI data and a US PPI print. Elevated inflationary indicators will likely weigh on risk appetite and continue to suppress any meaningful AUD recovery.
Key Movers
The Australian dollar retreated through trade on Tuesday, crumbling in the wake of a stronger than anticipated US CPI inflation print. A broad improvement in the underlying risk narrative helped the AUD build on the week’s early gains, extending through 0.69 US cents to mark intraday highs at 0.6925. Markets had positioned these price actions to abound through trade on Tuesday as markets rushed to adjust positions following a surprise uptick in US inflation pressures. Markets had positioned themselves for another downward correction in US inflation following a modest decline in gas prices and other key consumables. While headline CPI was dragged down by falling oil prices the final print still showed a 0.1% increase through August compared with median estimates for a 0.1% contraction. The surprise uptick in headline CPI was dwarfed by a 0.6% jump in core CPI, a measure that excluded volatile consumables such as food and gasoline. The huge monthly lift was well beyond even aggressive market estimates. Where we hoped to see a moderate correction in price pressures, we have seen inflation spread more broadly across the economy, capturing new sectors and pushing back the timeline to inflation normality. The USD surged on the heels of the print as US rates lurched higher and investors rushed to haven assets in a broad risk off move. In other news the UK unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years and offers the Bank of England some comfort the tight labour market will provide some cushioning for higher interest rates as it attempts to battle inflation. Further details regarding the EU energy plan have leaked to the market with Blomberg reporting the EU hopes to cap prices at 180 Euro per Megawatt hour while employing measures to cut consumption by up to 10%. We expect a complete plan to be issued in the coming weeks. Having enjoyed an early uptick both the GBP and EUR tracked sharply lower after the US inflation print with the GBP forced back toward 1.15 while the Euro slipped back below parity. lves for another positive inflation update so the surprise uptick across both headline and core price indexes forced investors to rapidly re-adjust positions and expectations for future Fed monetary policy. The AUD collapsed in the aftermath, plunging back through 0.69 and 0.68 before finding support at 0.6730. The strong print has driven investors to fully price in a 75-basis point rate hike with a growing expectation the Fed may elect to issue a full 1% rate adjustment. The sustained presence of elevated prices helped drive USD upside as higher US rates and renewed demand for safe haven assets weighed on the AUD. Our attentions turn now to UK CPI data and a US PPI print. Elevated inflationary indicators will likely weigh on risk appetite and continue to suppress any meaningful AUD recovery.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6680 – 0.6930 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6720 – 0.6820 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.6820 – 1.7180 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.1180 – 1.1280 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8820 – 0.8980 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6750 on US dollar pullback ahead of US PPI
AUD/USD is recovering towards 0.6750, as risk sentiment improves amid hopes of more Chinese stimulus and a rebound in commodity prices. US inflation-led blow can keep bears hopeful, as the focus shifts to the US PPI and Australian jobs data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply towards 144.00 on BOJ and Japanese intervention
USD/JPY is heading towards 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 after the BOJ offered to buy more JGBs and Japanese official Matusno came to the rescue of the plunging yen. The US dollar cheers upbeat inflation and hawkish Fed bets.
Gold eyes further decline below $1,700, US Retail Sales in focus
Gold price has given a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of $1,700.80-1,703.38 in the Asian session. The precious metal slipped below the psychological support of $1,700.00 and is expected to resume its downside momentum ahead.
Ethereum: Knife Catching 103 - Dalton's Third Rule
Fictional character James Dalton played by the late great Patrick Swayze, is notorious for having quoted a rule of thumb prevalent in American pop culture "Be nice until it's time to not be nice". A concise explanation for mitigating human emotional responses during tought times.
US CPI puts a rocket under the dollar
Up until this afternoon’s US CPI number it had all been going so well, with European markets initially picking up where they left off yesterday, trading at two-week highs, despite another sharp deterioration in the latest German and EU ZEW expectations survey for September.