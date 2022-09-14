Daily Currency Update

The Australian dollar retreated through trade on Tuesday, crumbling in the wake of a stronger than anticipated US CPI inflation print. A broad improvement in the underlying risk narrative helped the AUD build on the week’s early gains, extending through 0.69 US cents to mark intraday highs at 0.6925. Markets had positioned themselves for another positive inflation update so the surprise uptick across both headline and core price indexes forced investors to rapidly re-adjust positions and expectations for future Fed monetary policy. The AUD collapsed in the aftermath, plunging back through 0.69 and 0.68 before finding support at 0.6730. The strong print has driven investors to fully price in a 75-basis point rate hike with a growing expectation the Fed may elect to issue a full 1% rate adjustment. The sustained presence of elevated prices helped drive USD upside as higher US rates and renewed demand for safe haven assets weighed on the AUD. Our attentions turn now to UK CPI data and a US PPI print. Elevated inflationary indicators will likely weigh on risk appetite and continue to suppress any meaningful AUD recovery.

In other news the UK unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years and offers the Bank of England some comfort the tight labour market will provide some cushioning for higher interest rates as it attempts to battle inflation. Further details regarding the EU energy plan have leaked to the market with Blomberg reporting the EU hopes to cap prices at 180 Euro per Megawatt hour while employing measures to cut consumption by up to 10%. We expect a complete plan to be issued in the coming weeks. Having enjoyed an early uptick both the GBP and EUR tracked sharply lower after the US inflation print with the GBP forced back toward 1.15 while the Euro slipped back below parity.

