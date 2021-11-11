Risk Aversion Builds; Evergrande Fears Resurface, AUD Tumbles

Summary: A spike in the October US Consumer Price Index of 6.2% year on year lifted the key US 10-year bond yield a whopping 12 basis points to 1.56% (1.44%). Most economists expected a rise of 5.8%. Headline inflation hit the highest since November 1990 while the core number climbed to 4.6% from 4.0% in September. Two-year US treasury rates jumped 10 basis points to 0.51%. Interest rate futures traders increased bets that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in July (2022) with a second in December. Elsewhere fears of an Evergrande default resurfaced following reports that the Group had missed coupon payments at the end of a thirty-day grace period. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, soared 0.94% to 94.85 (93.95), a near 16-month high. The British Pound plunged 1.07% against the Greenback to 1.3415 in late New York from 1.3560 yesterday. Sterling was pounded by traders following news that the UK and the EU look far from reaching a post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland. The Euro was down 0.95% against the Greenback to finish at 1.1485 from 1.1593 yesterday. Against the Yen, the Dollar soared 0.78% to 113.80 from 112.85 on the back of the higher US bond yields. The antipodean currencies tumbled against the Dollar with the Aussie (AUD/USD) losing 0.6% to 0.7333 (0.7378) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was down 0.86% to 0.7062 from 0.7133. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was generally higher. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rallied to 6.40 from 6.39 yesterday. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) rallied to 1.3530 (1.3468), a gain of 0.42%. The USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) was flat at 32.78.

Data released yesterday saw China’s October Annual CPI climb to 1.5% against expectations of 1.4%. China’s PPI (y/y) in October rose to 13.5%, beating forecasts at 12.4%. Germany’s October CPI (m/m) matched forecasts at 0.5% while (y/y) CPI also matched expectations at 4.5%. US Weekly Unemployment Claims rose to 267,000 beating estimates between 257,000 and 265,000.

The US October CPI (m/m) rose to 0.9% from 0.4%, beating estimates at 0.6%. October Core CPI (m/m) climbed 0.6% from 0.2%, beating median expectations at 0.3%.

EUR/USD – The shared currency fell under the weight of broad-based US strength and growing bearish sentiment. The Euro closed in New York at 1.1485, not far off its overnight lows. EUR/USD opened at 1.1595 in Asia yesterday, which was the overnight high.

USD/JPY – against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback soared to 113.80 from yesterday's open at 112.85. Boosted by the jump in US bond yields, the Dollar traded to an overnight high at 114.01 before easing to settle in late New York.

GBP/USD – Sterling plunged 1.07% against the Greenback to finish at 1.3415 from yesterday's open at 1.3560. Negative Brexit news weighed further on the British currency. Overnight low traded for the GBP/USD pair was at 1.3413.

AUD/USD – the Aussie tumbled against the US Dollar to 0.7333 from its 0.7378 open yesterday. Overnight low traded for the AUD/USD pair was at 0.7331. Risk aversion rose from fears of an Evergrande default which further weighed on the Battler.

On the Lookout: With the US and Canadian markets out, today’s focus will be on the economic data released from Australasia and the UK. France is also closed today in observance of its Armistice Day.

New Zealand kicked off earlier with the release of its Food Price Index which fell in October to -0.9% (m/m) from September’s 0.5%. Japan releases its October PPI report (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.3%. y/y f/c 7% from 6.3% - ACY Finlogix). Australia follows with its October Employment Change (f/c 50,000 from a previous -138,000 – ACY FInlogix), Australia October Unemployment Rate (f/c 4.8% from 4.6% - ACY Finlogix). Australia’s October Participation Rate is forecast at 64.9% from 64.5% - ACY Finlogix.

The UK starts off European data with its UK September GDP (y/y f/c 5.4% from 6.9% - ACY Finlogix). UK Q3 GDP (y/y f/c 6.8% from 23.6%, q/q f/c 1.5% from 5.5% - ACY Finlogix). UK September Industrial Production follows (m/m f/c 0.2% from 0.8%, y/y f/c 3.1% from 3.7% - ACY Finlogix), UK September Goods Trade Balance (f/c -GBP 14.3 billion from previous -GBP 14.9 billion).

Trading Perspective: Trading volume in the markets today will be thinner than average with France on holiday as well as Canada (Remembrance Day) and the US (Veterans Day). US interest rate futures traders have increased their bets for a 2022 Fed rate hike in July, from September which boosted bond yields. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) followed, climbing to a near 16-month high at 94.85. Focus today will be on Australia’s Employment report. Any number lower than what is forecast would put added pressure on the Aussie Battler. A higher than forecast rise in Employment (over 50,000) would be needed to support the AUD/USD pair. Asia will also be on the lookout for further news from China’s Evergrande. Reports that cash strapped Evergrande has paid delayed interest on at least two bonds have surfaced in early Asia. The UK releases its September GDP, Industrial and Manufacturing Production and Trade data. September GDP is forecast to fall to 1.5% from 5.5%. Anything outside of that data could move the British currency either way. We could be in for a roller coaster ride today, strap yourselves in and tin helmets on. Happy days!

EUR/USD – The Euro closed near its overnight lows, weighed by broad-based US Dollar strength. Bearish sentiment continues to build on the shared currency even at current levels. Asia sees the EUR/USD pair open at 1.1480, which are overnight lows. While there is some support at current levels, expect the Euro to probe lower. The next support level lies at 1.1450 followed by 1.1400. A clean break through 1.1400 will see the 1.1300 area open. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 1.1510, 1.1540 and 1.1580. The Euro feels heavy but am cautious here. Looking at a range today of 1.1460-1.1560. Trade the range.

AUD/USD – slip sliding away, the Battler can't seem to find any friends even at current levels. Yesterday I called the base at 0.7350 and got that wrong. Overnight low traded was 0.7331 where immediate support is found. The next support level is at 0.7300 and 0.7270. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.7360 and 0.7390. Australia's Employment report is due today with Job growth expected at 50,000 from a previous -138,000. Any figure lower than 50,000 will see further Aussie selling. The market's risk-off stance doesn't help either. Look for a lively, choppy trading range today of 0.7310-0.7410. Let's get ready to rumble.

GBP/USD – The Pound is sinking. Once again that tune from Paul McCartney's 1982 "Tug of War" solo album rings loudly in my head. Sterling was the worst performing major, plunging 1.07% against the Dollar to 1.3415 from 1.3560 yesterday. Overnight Sterling traded to a low at 1.3413. Immediate support lies at 1.3410 followed by 1.3380. The next support level is found at 1.3350. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.3450, 1.3480 and 1.3510. Traders will be watching UK data releases today. Expecting a choppy session. Likely range 1.3380-1.3520.

USD/JPY – this time the Dollar was supported against the Yen on the spike higher in US bond yields. The Greenback closed 0.78% higher to 113.80 from 112.85, paying little attention to the risk-off stance. Overnight high traded was at 114.01. Immediate resistance on the day lies at 114.10 followed by 114.40. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 113.50, 113.20 and 112.80 (overnight low traded was at 112.77). The USD/JPY pair had a choppy session overnight which has been rare of late. Things may be changing. Happy days. Likely trading range today 112.80-114.20.

Am off for a few days of R&R, back Tuesday. Tin helmets on today, happy trading and a top Thursday to all.