US CPI (Dec) – 12/01 – the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month suggests a central bank that is more worried about inflation, than it is about the labour market. With a March rate hike very much a “live” decision this week’s US CPI is likely to be a key signpost in the wider discussion as central banks wrestle with a dilemma of rising price pressures, and an economic slowdown caused by tighter restrictions, and a decline in consumer confidence. In November US CPI hit a 39 year high of 6.8%, a trend which looks set to continue in the December numbers this week, given that PPI is already close to 10%. PPI has tended to be a leading indicator for CPI over the last 12 months, and while we did see a pause in headline CPI through the summer months, stabilising at 5.4%, we’ve seen an acceleration into year end. The various restrictions that were imposed through much of Q4 has shown no signs of slowing when it comes to supply chain disruptions. PPI over the same period has risen steadily since April, rising from 6.2% and a record high in November. Even excluding food and energy we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that we could see headline CPI move through 7% in the middle of this week, and the highest levels since 1982, with PPI potentially moving through 10%.

US Retail Sales (Dec) – 14/01 – despite concerns about rising prices the US consumer has shown some resilience in last quarter of 2021, despite consumer confidence that has started to struggle. We did see some early summer weakness in July with a big plunge of -1.8%, however since then we’ve seen four successive months of gains, although in November this only translated into a 0.3% rise, compared to an October gain of 1.8%. This was slightly disappointing, however it became clear from looking at the numbers that a lot of US consumers brought forward their pre-Christmas spending due to supply chain concerns, into October which saw a big revision higher, while November slowed sharply. More worryingly on the control group numbers we saw a decline of -0.1%, which suggests that December might see a similarly weak reading. With the rise in covid infections prompting tighter restrictions across a number of US states during December we could well see a disappointing month for US retail sales as US consumers stay at home and avoid crowded spaces so that they are able to see their families over the Christmas and New Year period.

China Trade (Dec) – 14/01 - while the on off nature of various lockdowns and port disruptions have seen some disruption to China trade in recent months, the slowdown in trade hasn’t been as marked as first feared despite the Chinese government continuing to pursue a zero covid strategy. One reason for this has been businesses seeking to get ahead of the problems caused by supply chain disruptions by ordering early allowing themselves more time to build up inventory levels. By and large this has worked well despite China continuing to go down the route of a zero covid strategy, which is starting to prove ever more challenging given the ever-increasing infectiousness of the Omicron variant. This front running of inventories has been borne out throughout Q4, with machines and electrical goods seeing strong demand. In October exports rose 27.1%, with November coming only slightly lower at 22%. Imports have also started to show signs of picking up after slumping sharply in Q3 due to power cuts and factory shutdowns. In November imports surged sharply helped by inventory rebuilding as well as decent demand around “Singles Day” rising 31.7%, against an expectation of 21.5%. A rebound in coal imports to deal with an energy shortfall, as well a higher demand for copper also helped boost the data. As we come to the end of the quarter both imports and exports are expected to slow modestly with imports expected to slip back to 27.5%, while exports are forecast to drop below 20% for the first time since July 2021, although with the massive demand being seen for Covid tests through December, this number could see an upside surprise.

UK Monthly GDP (Nov) 14/01 – after a disappointing October GDP report saw the UK economy expand by 0.1%, we’re looking for a bit of a pickup as we look to November. The October number was especially dispiriting given that index of services saw a big contribution of 0.4%, which came in line with expectations. The main drag was big falls in industrial production and construction output which fell 0.6%, and 1.8% respectively, largely due to delays and disruptions caused by supply chain difficulties. This week’s November numbers will be an important benchmark in determining how well Q4 is likely to be for the UK economy and whether it can avoid a sharper slowdown given that the December numbers are likely to be extremely poor, given the impact of Omicron in the leadup to Christmas.

Sainsbury Q3 22 – 12/01 – last year Sainsbury shares hit their highest levels since 2018, on reports that private equity firm Apollo was having a look at the business, as it became apparent that they were likely to miss out on the Morrisons deal. This is a significant turnaround from March 2020 when the Sainsburys share price hit a record low. Since those August peaks the shares have slowly slipped back, and while business has remained good investors seem unconvinced despite a decent set of H1 numbers back in November. This saw grocery sales rise 0.8% versus a year ago, when comparatives were extremely tough due to the surge in sales due to lockdowns. Compared to 2019, the numbers showed a 9.1% rise. As far as general merchandise is concerned the picture was less positive, with sales down 5.8%, but were still higher than the same period in 2019 by 1.1%. Digital sales remained strong coming in at £5.8bn with underlying profit before tax of £371m, a rise of 23% on last year, and more importantly the business remains on course for full year underlying profit before tax of £660m. CEO Simon Roberts was slightly more cautious about the challenges facing the business going forward, pointing to the challenges over logistics, but confident that the measures were in place to navigate their way through them for the best possible Christmas performance. This week we’ll see whether that optimism is justified.

Marks and Spencer Q3 21 – 13/01 - M&S has seen a decent recovery this year as its deal with Ocado prompted a sharp rebound in its fortunes over the last 12 months. In Q1 the company surprised the market with a strong quarter of revenue growth. In November the shares gapped up to their best levels since December 2019, after the retailer upgraded its full year forecast for the second time this year, reporting H1 profits after tax of £159.9m. The gains were driven by a 10.4% rise in food sales, while the serial underperformer, the clothing and home business, delivered a 17.3% rise in full price sales. When looking towards the second half of the year management said that initial trading had remained in line with the performance seen in Q2, however there was a warning that various supply chain issues might increase costs. All of that said M&S upgraded their full year profit before tax outlook to be in the region of £500m, a significant improvement on the £300m to £350m announced at the end of Q1. As we look to this week’s Christmas trading update shareholders will be hoping that momentum has been maintained and that we might see the prospect of a dividend becoming an even closer possibility as we look towards Q4.

Tesco Q3 22 – 13/01 – still the UK’s number one supermarket it grew its market share last year to 27.9% as it consolidated its position, ahead of Sainsbury’s and Asda. When it reported its H1 numbers Tesco was able to report a 2.6% rise in group sales excluding fuel to £27.3bn, up from £26.7bn the year before. Operating profits also rose by over 40% to £1.46bn, while profits before tax rose to £1.1bn, from £551m from the same period a year ago, prompting management to raise their full year profit expectations. Retail free cash flow, which fell to £797m in 2020, is expected to rise to between £1.4bn to £1.8bn by the end of this financial year, and continue to do so year on year, while expectations for adjusted retail operating profits were revised up to between £2.5bn and £2.6bn, even with an expectation that current sales levels fall away. Its Booker operation rebounded strongly in H1 with the reopening of restaurants, cinemas, and bars, boosting the numbers, although we could see a slowdown in December, given the slowdown in hospitality during December. The only weak spot was its Ireland operation, probably due to difficulties around Brexit. This week’s pre-Christmas numbers are likely to be solid, if last week’s Kantar data is any guide, which showed grocery sales fell 0.9% compared to 2020 levels. This compared favourably to much bigger declines in the likes of Sainsbury, which saw sales fall by 4.4%, compared to a year ago, although last year’s comparatives need to be set in the context of large swathes of the country being in lockdown, which helped boost the numbers.

ASOS – Q1 22 – 13/01 – the likes of online retailers, like ASOS and Boohoo.com which were big winners in 2020 have had an awful 2021 and while Boohoo.com problems were largely self-inflicted, ASOS share price has also been caught up in the sell off, with its share price losing half of its value in the last 12 months, losing all of its pandemic inspired gains which saw the shares peak at 5,982p in March last year, although it still remains well short of its 2018 record peaks of 7,770p. It’s not as if recent numbers have been bad, far from it, in October revenues rose by 20% to £3.9bn while adjusted profits before tax rose by 36% to £193.6m. The biggest improvements in sales were in the UK, which saw a 36% rise and the US with a 22% increase. All so far so good, however the company warned that 2022 was likely to be a different ballgame so to speak, with sales growth expected to slow sharply to between 10% to 15%, with H1 revenues expected to slow to mid-single digits as a result, and profits before tax expected to fall between £110m and £140m, a fall of over 25%, due to higher freight, delivery and labour costs, as well as a huge increase in returns costs. This helps to explain why the shares have fallen as much as they have, even allowing for the fact that revenues for the full year are expected to come in at a record £4.36bn. Despite the recent falls in the share price the company still has a healthy valuation of £2.3bn, well above that of Boohoo, and on well over twice the revenue.

JPMorgan Chase Q4 21 – 2021 has been a decent year for the JPMorgan share price building on the gains of 2020. The resilience of US banks has been a hallmark of the pandemic with consistently strong performances across the sector. In October JPMorgan share price hit record highs, however, there has been signs in recent months we could be on the cusp of a pullback as concerns about an economic slowdown in 2022 start to increase. The share price saw a big sell off in November on concerns over the consumer business, and loan growth especially which was cited as a concern since Q2. Certain trends were showing signs of improvement in the recent Q3 numbers in November with an improvement on credit card spending, while smaller business customers were seeing a bit of an uptick, it was clear from the overall tone that the outlook remained challenging, with commercial and consumer loans both lower. The bank’s numbers this year have been impressive with Q3 numbers seeing revenues beat expectations at $30.44bn, while profits surged to $3.74c a share. On profits, the beat was large, largely due to another loan loss provision release, this time to the tune of $2.1bn. In most areas of the business, revenues beat expectations, although FICC fell slightly short. This appears to be the biggest concern for shareholders in that they’ve seen decent returns as a result of the release of loan loss provisions which has boosted payouts. These windfalls are now firmly in the rear-view mirror, which means future returns now are likely to be much harder won. Profits are expected to come in at $2.94c a share.