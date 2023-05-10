Share:

Outlook: US CPI is the big thing at 8:30 am today. As noted before, economists expect the same 5% for the headline and a small rise in the core to 5.6%, or perhaps a small drop. The chart shows that energy has left the scene–for which we should be grateful–and now it’s services driving inflation. Unlike supply chain issues, now mostly resolved, services are harder to rein in. People want to eat in restaurants and visit Disney World. In other words, services are especially sticky.

Traders are mostly ignoring the comment from NY Fed Williams that another hike is not out of the question. They’re also ignoring TreasSec Yellen’s trip to Japan for the G7 finance ministers meeting ahead of the summit in Hiroshima on May 19.

If the inflation expectations are right, they should push out expectation of the Fed easing in the next quarter. If we get a much higher outcome in either measure, it’s a downer for the pivot gang, too. But if inflation surprises on the downside in either measure, those expecting a pivot will shout and run around waving their arms that the cut is coming, the cut is coming.

The sane way to judge is to observe when the yield curve un-inverts, according to Authers at Bloomberg. But it’s chicken-and-egg. The cut has to come before the de-inversion. “In recent history, there’s only been one way to get the curve back to its usual shape, which is for the Fed to cut rates. ….Joe LaVorgna of SMBC Nikko Securities shows that in the last four decades curves revert only after the first cut.” That’s a 40-year analysis.

Then Goldman comes along and reports that in the 6 months after previous halts in hiking cycles, the Fed rarely eases when labor markets were tight. And labor market conditions are more important than changes in inflation.

“When pauses have occurred against the backdrop of tight labor markets, the Fed has rarely eased in the subsequent six months – the most common outcome has been an on-hold Fed. In contrast, periods with material deterioration in the labor market have more reliably resulted in easing. At least during this period, the inflation backdrop at the time of the pause does not appear to have had a material influence on policy actions.”

This time we like the historical comparisons. The pivot crow has been led down the garden path and is going to have to conduct a reality check–and adjust expectations for a rate cut to a place farther out on the calendar, probably 2024 (exactly as Mr. Powell says). As of today, the 25 bp cut is priced in for September.

An emergency or Event from left field can disrupt this outlook, like the default scenario or something not yet known. As for the default scenario, Pres Biden has now said he is looking at the 14th Amendment solution. In the strange and perverse FX market, the dollar gets a boost from the default problem, which is having the effect of driving short-term T-bills to silly high levels.

Forecast: The dollar is the beneficiary of anxiety and uncertainty. Lousy German economic performance might be contributing to the soft euro. Analysts note that the euro settled below the 20-day moving average for the first time since March 16. It’s not out of the question for the crowd to get antsy and take it down a lot more, to (say) 1.0910. If that happens, we need to expect a run to the 50% retracement at 1.0808, measuring from the March 7 low to the high last week.

This move could happen without a trigger from US inflation data or anything else fundamental. It would be pure crowd sentiment and herd behavior. “Herd behavior” sounds insulting but should not be dismissed–it’s accurate. Advice: get out of long euro positions and wait and see.

