- Wall Street close and break down on a sector basis (00:00).
- Tesla has lost $199bln in market cap in two days (1:32).
- China inflation risks build as PPI hits the fastest pace in 26 years (4:18).
- Biden and Chinese leader Xi will be held as soon as next week (7:07).
- Coinbase drop sharply post earnings (8:44).
- DoorDash to buy Wolt for $8bln (9:02).
- Rivian targets $66.5bln market value with blockbuster IPO (9:38).
- JPMorgan has upgraded U.K. stocks to “overweight” (10:03).
- What to expect from today's US CPI report (10:57).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session, pressured by the broad-based dollar strength. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3500 as investors await US inflation data and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit negotiations.
Gold looks north, key levels to watch
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting a wall of resistance at the critical $1,834 level. The dynamics in the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to play out ahead of the US inflation data.
Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006
SHIB price has entered a consolidation phase after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.