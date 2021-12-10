- Main headlines in play and look at sentiment at the EU open (00:00).

- US CPI is expected to print at the highest level since 1982 (1:33).

- UK PM Johnson braced for a Tory rebellion (7:30).

- Evergrande declared in default ahead of restructuring (9:34).

- Elon Musk trims his Tesla stake for a fifth straight week (10:39).

- Economists sees ECB bond-buying ending in 2023 (11:55).

- Main calendar events for today (13:39).