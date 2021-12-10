- Main headlines in play and look at sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- US CPI is expected to print at the highest level since 1982 (1:33).
- UK PM Johnson braced for a Tory rebellion (7:30).
- Evergrande declared in default ahead of restructuring (9:34).
- Elon Musk trims his Tesla stake for a fifth straight week (10:39).
- Economists sees ECB bond-buying ending in 2023 (11:55).
- Main calendar events for today (13:39).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?