Asia Market Update: Asia trades higher after gains on Wall St.; China trade data beat ests; NZD rises ahead of RBNZ decision; US CPI due later today.
General trend
- US financial earnings in focus (JPMorgan, Goldman).
- Nikkei 225 has remained higher [Topix Marine Transportation, Retail, Banks, Information & Communication and Electric Appliances indices rise].
- Hang Seng extends gain, TECH index rises over 2%.
- Shanghai Composite traded modestly higher during the morning session [Gainers include Property and Consumer Staples indices; IT and Financial indices lag].
- S&P ASX 200 pares gain [Resources and Financial indices pare gains].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include ConAgra Brands, Fastenal, First Republic Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Pepsico.
- RBNZ meeting on July 14th will not be followed by a press conference.
- Singapore to release Q2 advance GDP data on Jul 14th (Wed).
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- NEA.AU Raises FY21 Portfolio ACV A$133.8M (Prior A$128-132M), Annual Contract Value A$128.2M.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jun REINZ House Sales Y/Y: 6.2% v 81.4% prior (strongest sales in 5 years).
- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 0.75% Nov 2027 indexed bonds, avg yield -1.0295%, bid to cover 4.7x.
- (AU) Australia Jun NAB Business Confidence: 11 v 20 prior; Business Conditions: 24 v 36 prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) expected to offer interest on green loans and lower 2021 GDP outlook at this week's meeting - press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) expected to offer interest on green loans and lower 2021 GDP outlook at this week's meeting – press.
- 5423.JP Raises Aug H Beam Price to ¥106K/ton from ¥103K/ton; Maintains Hot Rolled Coil price ¥110k/ton.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.500% 20-year JGBs, avg yield: 0.4040% v 0.4330% prior, bid to cover 3.51x v 3.62x prior.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.2%.
- (KR) South Korea Minimum Wage Commission agrees to raise 2022 minimum wage 5.1% to KRW9,160/hr.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee Eog-weon: Volatility is increasing due to coronavirus; Govt to strengthen market monitoring and risk factors.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) CHINA JUN TRADE BALANCE: $51.5B V $44.8BE; Exports Y/Y: 32.2% v 23.0%e; Imports Y/Y: 36.7% v 29.5%e; Jun Trade Balance with US: $32.6B v $31.8B prior.
- (CN) CHINA JUN TRADE BALANCE (CNY): 332.8B V 270.0BE; Exports Y/Y: 20.2% v 15.1%e; Imports Y/Y: 24.2% v 20.8%e.
- (CN) China Customers Spokesman Li: Imports and exports expected to slow in H2 due to higher base in 2020; Imported inflation risks manageable.
- (CN) Former PBOC Official Sheng: RRR cut affords China room to deal with shifts in US FED policy; Economic recovery remains insufficient and imbalanced.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4757 v 6.4785 prior.
- 13.HK Has made 1st commercial sale of Orpathys in China, triggers $25M milestone payment from AstraZeneca.
North America
- SOGO China Market Regulator (SAMR) Grants unconditional approval to Tencent to acquire the company and take it private.
- (MX) Mexico Fin Min Herrera: do not expect a rate tightening cycle until 2022.
- (CN) US Biden Administration said to be considering a digital trade deal as a counter to China's digital presence in Asia.
- (US) US Senate Budget meeting reported having stopped without a deal.
- BA US FAA: Aware of manufacturing quality issue near the nose of certain 787 Dreamliners in the co's inventory of undelivered planes.
Europe
- (EU) Bank of Spain (BOS) Dep Gov Delgado: ECB may use tools to rein in excessive dividends, likely to lift dividend cap this year, companies should pursue a more average payout policy - press.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 +0.5%; ASX 200 +0.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 0.0%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.8%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.1866-1.1859; JPY 110.39-110.31; AUD 0.7487-0.7476; NZD 0.6990-0.6981.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,807/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $74.21/brl; Copper +0.0% at $4.33/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 on ECB's tapering expectations
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900, looking to break its four-day consolidative stint above 1.1850. The euro gains amid optimism on ECB's tapering expectations. The US dollar index remains steady below the 13-week high. German/ US CPI awaited.
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.3900 as USD catches a fresh bid
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3900 as the US dollar attempts a bounce. UK retailers report record Q2 growth, NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI become the key catalysts.
Gold pares gains above $1,800 on USD rebound
Gold’s recovery lack follow-through around $1,810 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The market’s sentiment remains mildly optimistic, backing the gold buyers. However, the recent uptick in the US dollar seems to test the metal’s upside momentum. US CPI-eyed.
Filecoin bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price is currently trading around the $52.55 crucial support level, which can make or break the altcoin. A bounce from this floor could propel FIL to $66.35. If the $35.36 support barrier is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.