The day has arrived. It feels like the market has been waiting for today’s economic calendar for some time, and later today, we’ll get an indication when US CPI data is released.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to regain 0.6800 as US Dollar retreats ahead of inflation data, Fed
AUD/USD renews its intraday high around 0.6760 as it consolidates the previous day’s heavy losses during early Tuesday. The Aussie pair also cheers the US Dollar’s weakness ahead of the key US CPI for November.
EUR/USD: Bears are lurking below 1.0550, eyes on a significant correction
EUR/USD runs into an area of resistance and focus is on the trendline support. The pair has been rallying over the course of the winter months and into year-end. Bears are chipping away at the bullish trend and eyes are on a correction.
Gold rebound needs validation from $1,788 and US inflation
Gold price retreats from intraday high as bulls battle with the key support-turned-resistance below $1,800 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. The yellow metal cheers the broad pullback in the US Dollar ahead of the key US CPI for November.
Shiba Inu price remains bound to a downtrend under these on-chain metrics
Shiba Inu price is putting up a fight against the bearish force, but on-chain metrics show the downtrend is unfazed. Countertrend scalping the SHIB price could become problematic as the potential for a strong sell-off lingers underneath the notorious meme coin's hood.
US data roundup: CPI and a Fed meeting to round off the trading year
As we lead up to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, the S&P 500 is warming up to the idea that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes. In fairness, stocks tend to be the more capricious asset class.