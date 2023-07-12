US and European stock futures are focused on one thing and one thing only, which is the US CPI data. We strongly believe that the US inflation data today is going to be much better than most speculators believe. This means that the US CPI data is highly likely to print, which is not going to be anything higher than the forecast or even lower. The forecast for the US CPI m/m is 0.3%, and the US CPI y/y, which matters the most, is supposed to come in at 3.1%, while the previous reading was at 4.0%.
If the number comes close to the forecast of 3.1% or even at 3.1%, we believe that this will be considered good news for the market as the Fed’s inflation target is 2%. If the number comes in below the 3.1% mark, it will be celebrated by market players, as that would mean a significant shift in the inflation reading.
But there is one thing that is highly important to pay attention to, and that is where the inflation reading will go from here. Yes, today we are going to see a massive drop, and that is due to tighter monetary policy, a slowdown in economic activity, and lower oil prices. From here on, these factors aren’t going to have a really significant impact on the inflation number, but it also means that the difference between the Fed’s target number and the actual reading may not be double what it is now.
We think even a really good reading in terms of inflation data is still likely to bring one more interest rate hike, and this particular fear may keep traders somewhat worried. Although we still continue to hold our base view, which is that the Fed should take the summer off when it comes to its monetary policy action and only watch and see the results of its hard work,
The moves in the 2-year Treasury yield and the dollar index will be the most important ones to watch on the back of this data, as they will suggest and give us a signal of what the next reaction of the Fed could be. We also continue to hold our base view that, with inflation slowing down, the path of least resistance for the US equity market is very much skewed to the upside.
Moving away from the US and closer to home, the Bank of England’s governor, Andrew Bailey, will be speaking later today. Yesterday’s economic data and move in sterling confirmed that there are more chances for the BOE to continue to increase rates. Although market players strongly believe that the BOE is really playing with fire as the cost of living crisis and the UK’s $4 trillion mortgage market are on the verge of explosion,
In the forex world, traders are going to focus on the Bank of Canada, which is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points in order to tame inflation further. This will push the interest rate in Canada to 5% from its current level of 4.75%.
Oil prices
Oil prices continue to hold their ground, and Crude oil prices are looking strong. However, this could change today as the US crude oil inventory data is due today and the expectations are for -1.1 million. If the actual number shows a supply glut, which we do not think is going to be the case, oil prices could see some adverse influence. Traders believe that oil demand has started to build up, and this means that the data should show improvement, which could provide a further lift to oil prices.
Of course, the big factor for oil traders is also the US CPI data, and a more positive reading—a reading that eases off the concerns of an economic recession taking place due to higher inflation and aggressive monetary policy—would support the narrative for oil demand.
Gold prices
Gold prices are likely to remain volatile today. Although it is pretty clear that the support of 1,900 is very strong, Having said this, the support could see a big test today if inflation data doesn’t ease off. A significant drop in the inflation reading would support gold prices, and we could see the price testing the level of 1950. A strong reading or anything that continues to show the sticky nature of inflation could push gold prices higher, as that would increase the odds that the Fed will increase interest rates perhaps more than once.
The information is purely for education purposes only and cannot be perceived as an advise.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
The EUR/USD pair has confidently shifted above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is in a bullish trajectory as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its losses to 101.37 ahead of the US CPI.
GBP/USD jumps above the 1.2950 mark ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD surges above the 1.2950 area, hitting the highest since April 2022. Solid UK employment data indicated more Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes. Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations may change based on the US inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US CPI data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.