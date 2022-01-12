Notes/Observations

- US CPI data to determine the pace of the Federal Reserve’s policy normalization.

- Powell testimony gave no clear indication of 1st rate hike; awaiting other major central banks plans of their own policy roadmaps.

Asia

- South Korea Dec Unemployment Rate: 3.8% v 3.2%e.

- Japan Nov Current Account Balance: ¥897.3B v ¥589.8Be; Adj Current Account: ¥1.37T v ¥1.05Te; Trade Balance (BoP Basis): -¥431.3B v -¥650.5Be.

- China Dec CPI Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.7%e v 2.3% prior; PPI Y/Y: 10.3% v 11.3%e.

- BOJ quarterly Regional Economic Report (Sakura) raised the assessment of all 9 regions. Noted that economies were picking up or showing signs of a pick up.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda noted that the financial system was maintaining stability. Reiterated stance that was watching coronavirus impact and would add stimulus as needed; CPI picking up gradually.

- North Korea confirmed it had a successful final test firing of its hypersonic missile, flew 1,000 km and accurately hit its target.

Europe

- UK PM Johnson leadership said to face its most serious threat yet after reports circulated his private secretary invited over 100 people to a "bring your own booze" party at the British Prime Minister's official residence during a coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.

Americas

- Fed Chair Powell Senate testimony noted that in all likelihood would normalize policy, including raising rates this year and may start balance sheet runoff later this year. It did not prioritize its two mandates but right now was focusing on inflation. Monetary policy was still accommodative and trying to get to a place where were more neutral and then perhaps tight if needed.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.1M v -6.4M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.38% at 485.68, FTSE +0.72% at 7,545.17, DAX +0.41% at 16,006.49, CAC-40 +0.60% at 7,226.22, IBEX-35 +0.28% at 8,780.12, FTSE MIB +0.38% at 27,641.00, SMI -0.02% at 12,705.69, S&P 500 Futures +0.08%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices trade higher through the early session, with SMI notable exception; sectors among those leading to the upside are technology and industrials; health care and consumer discretionary lag other sectors; reportedly Gazprom Neft looking to acquire remaining interest in two Repsol JVs in Russia; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include KB Homes and Jeronimo Martins.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Just Eat Takeaway.com [JET.UK] +3% (trading update), PageGroup [PAGE.UK] +1% (trading update), JD Sports Fashion [JD.UK] -2% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: J Sainsbury [SBRY.UK] +2% (trading update).

- Healthcare: Koninklijke Philips [PHIA.NL] -14% (prelim earnings).

- Technology: TeamViewer [TMV.DE] +15% (prelim earnings), Frontier Developments [FDEV.UK] -24% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Villeroy (France) stated that region was very close to the peak of the inflation hump; ECB would do what was necessary to get inflation back down to 2.0% as it remained very vigilant on inflation.

- BOE noted that the operational resilience of the financial sector remained a strategic priority. Banking sector should take a forward looking approach to managing climate-related risks.

- German Financial Regulator (Bafin) intended to raise the countercyclical capital buffer from 0% to 0.75% for residential mortgages. Move to bring €22B as a buffer against future risks.

- Bank of Italy (BOI) Banks and Money Monthly Statistics: Nov Gross Non-performing Loans (NPLs): €43.9B v €46.1B prior.

- Czech Central Bank Vice Gov Mora stated that saw a rate hike of more than 25bps at the upcoming Feb policy meeting. Would need to deliver one or two stronger hikes yet, and then fine-tune its main interest rate from the policy meeting in May. Stressed that the main rate would need to go above 4.00% and had no ceiling on how high it could go. Saw Jan CPI at 9.0% but with inflation peaking in Q1.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD was softer in the aftermath of Fed chair Powell’s Senate testimony. Dealers believed the Fed came across as less hawkish as Powell conceded it was debating approaches to reducing the Fed's balance sheet. Powell added it could take two, three or four meetings for them to make such decisions.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Nov Current Account Balance: +€0.4B v -€2.0B prior.

- (DE) Germany Dec Wholesale Price Index M/M: 0.2% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 16.1% v 16.6% prior.

- (NO) Norway Nov Overall GDP M/M: -0.3% v -0.8% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: 0.7% v 0.5%e.

- (NO) Norway Q4 House Price Index Q/Q: 0.8% v 1.0% prior.

- (RO) Romania Q3 Final GDP (3rd reading) Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 7.4% v 7.4% prelim.

- (FR) Bank of France Dec Industrial (Business) Sentiment: 108 v 104e.

- (CZ) Czech Dec CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.6%e (highest annual pace since Oct 2008).

- (CZ) Czech Nov Export Price Index Y/Y: 10.5% v 7.5% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 12.8% v 9.9% prior.

- (CN) China Dec Aggregate Financing (CNY): 2.37T v 2.40Te.

- (CN) China Dec New Yuan Loans (CNY): 1.130T v 1.25Te.

- (CN) China Dec M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.7%e; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 3.0% prior; M0 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 7.2% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Nov Industrial Production M/M: 2.3% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: -1.5% v +1.4%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR260B vs. INR260B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) opened book to sell EUR-denominated 20-year OT bonds via syndicate; guidance seen +61bps to mid-swaps.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.16B in 3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 12-month Bills.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €6.5B vs. €6.5B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.444% v -0.467% prior; Bid-to-cover:1.40x v 1.29x prior.

- (NO) Norway sold NOK 2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 1.25% Sept 2031 Bonds; Avg Yield: 1.82% v 1.69% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.59x v 3.61x prior.

Looking ahead

- (CH) Switzerland to sell 2032 and 2039 Bonds.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.5B in 0% Aug 2052 Bunds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Dec Final CPI M/M: 0.0%e v 0.0% prelim; Y/Y: 2.8%e v 2.8 % prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Dec Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.0% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 2.8% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Unemployment: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell 2029 and 2032 OFZ bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jan 7th: No est v –5.6% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Dec CPI Y/Y: 5.8%e v 4.9% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: 2.9%e v 3.2% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data:

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Dec CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.1%e v 6.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.4%e v 4.9% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec CPI Index NSA: 278.738e v 278.770prior; CPI Core Index SA: 284.611e v 283.201 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -1.7% prior (revised from -1.9%); Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -1.9% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Dec Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.4% prelim.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Dec Core CPI M/M: 0.8%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 9.1%e v 8.7% prior.

- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Crop Report.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 5-year notes.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-year notes.

- 13:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Total Formal Job Creation: No est v +165.5K prior.

- 14:00 (US) Dec Monthly Budget Statement: -$5.0Be v -$191.3B prior.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Nov Capacity Utilization: No est v 64.7% prior.

- 14:00 (US) Federal Reserve Beige Book.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Dec Export Price Index M/M: No est v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 25.5% prior.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Dec Import Price Index M/M: No est v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 35.5% prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Nov Building Permits M/M: No est v -1.9% prior (revised from -2.0%).

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Dec M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.8%e v 4.0% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.6% prior.

- 19:00 (JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda at branch manager meeting.

- 19:01 (UK) Dec RICS House Price Balance: 70%e v 71% prior.

- 21:00 (JP) Japan Dec Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: No est v 6.4% prior.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Dec Consumer Confidence: No est v 44.9 prior; Economic Confidence: No est v 38.8 prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan Dec Bankruptcies Y/Y: No est v -10.4% prior.