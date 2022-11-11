US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide

Risk Appetite, Stocks Surge; GBP, JPY, AUD, EMFX Soar.

Summary

A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Federal Reserve could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.

US Headline October CPI increased 0.4% in October, unchanged from September, and less than economist’s expectations of 0.6%. Core Inflation, the Federal Reserve’s preferred CPI gauge, slowed to 0.3% from a previous 0.6%.

The benchmark US 10-year bond yield plummeted a whopping 26 basis points lower to 3.83% (4.09%). Two-year US treasuries closed with a yield at 4.33% (4.58% yesterday).

A popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY), plummeted to 108.20 from 110.45 yesterday, down 2.13%.

The British Pound (GBP/USD) which had been knocked down mid-week, rebounded 2.86% to 1.1690 in late New York (1.1372). The Euro (EUR/USD) soared to 1.0175 (1.0023), up 1.58%.

Antipodean currencies led by the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) rebounded against the US Dollar. The Aussie Battler was last at 0.6592 (0.6432), a gain of 2.5%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) found its wings, soaring to 0.6008 in late New York, against 0.5887 yesterday.

Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback plummeted to 141.77 in later New York (146.22 yesterday). The US Dollar slumped against the Asian and EMFX. Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) slid 1.5% to 7.1630 (7.2635). USD/SGD tumbled to 1.3845 from 1.4015.

Hopes for some easing in the Federal Reserve’s tightening plan lifted Wall Street stocks. The DOW finished at 33,585 (32,550) while the S&P 500 climbed to 3,933 from 3,755. Risk on helped crypto markets stabilize after yesterday’s turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX.

Other economic data released yesterday saw UK RICs House Price Index fall to -2% from a previous downward revised 30% (32%). Japan’s Preliminary Machine Tool Orders slid to -5.4% from 4.3%.

Italy’s September Industrial Production (m/m) fell to -1.8% from 2.3%, lower than estimates at -1.5%. China’s New Loans eased to CNY 615 billion, against expectations of CNY 800 billion.

US October Annual Headline CPI eased to 7.7% from 8.2% in September, and lower than estimates at 7.9%. US Weekly Unemployment Claims rose to 225,000 from 218,000.

The US Federal Budget Balance narrowed to -USD 87.8 billion against forecasts at -USD 93.0 billion and a previous -USD 429.7 billion.

GBPUSD – The British Pound, under pressure for the past two weeks, extended its rebound against the Greenback, rocketing 2.86% to 1.1690 from 1.1372 yesterday. Earlier in the trading session, prior to the release of the tamer US CPI, GBP/USD hit a low of 1.1367.

EURUSD – The shared currency extended its rally against the US Dollar, settling 1.58% higher at 1.0175 (1.0023 yesterday). While the German 10-year Bund yield slumped 16 basis points to 2%, it was nowhere near the plunge of its US counterpart, which lost 26 bps.

USDJPY – The Dollar Yen pair plummeted 3% to 141.77 from yesterday’s open at 146.22. The marked drop in the US 10-year bond yield contrasted with that of Japan, which was unchanged at 0.24%. Overnight low traded for USD/JPY was at 141.46.

AUDUSD – The Aussie Battler benefitted from the Greenback’s plunge, jumping 2.5% to 0.6592 against yesterday’s 0.6432. Overnight high traded for the AUD/USD pair was at 0.6598, just short of the 0.6600 resistance level.

On the lookout

Today’s economic calendar kicked off with New Zealand’s October Business PMI which eased to 49.3 from a previous 52, lower than expectations of 52.7.

New Zealand also releases its October Food Inflation report (y/y f/c 8.2% from 8.3%). Japan follows with its October Producer Price Index (m/m f/c 0.6% from 0.7%; y/y f/c 8.8% from 9.7% - ACY Finlogix).

In Europe, French markets are closed as the country celebrates Armistice Day. Some US markets will also partially close to celebrate Veterans Day.

Germany kicks off Europe with its October Final Inflation Rate (m/m f/c 0.9% from 1.9%; y/y f/c 10.4% from 10% - ACY Finlogix).

The UK follows with its September Balance of Trade (f/c -GBP 6.8 billion from a previous -GBP 7.080 billion – ACY Finlogix), UK September Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c -0.4% from -1.6%; y/y f/c -6.6% from -6.7%), UK September Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.2% from -1.8%; y/y f/c -4.3% from -5.2%), and UK GDP Growth Rate (q/q f/c -0.5% from 0.2%; y/y f/c 2.1% from 4.4%). All forecasts courtesy of ACY Finlogix.

Germany releases its October Final CPI (f/c 122.2 from 121.1 – ACY Finlogix).

Finally, the US releases its Preliminary University of Michigan November Consumer Sentiment (f/c 59.5 from 59.9).

Trading perspective

Markets will be focussed on clues from Federal Reserve officials after the tamer than expected rise in US inflation.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Esther George, Kansas City Federal Reserve President reiterated her support for a slower pace of US interest rate increases.

In another Reuters report, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said that while there are hopeful signs of moderating inflation, the main risk facing the Fed is that it doesn’t act aggressively enough to tame very high price pressures. Expect more rhetoric today, heading into the weekend.

The ECB’s Chief Economist and ECB member Philip Lane is also due to speak at an ECB conference.

Expect consolidation at current levels with the Greenback under pressure whilst its rivals gather support.

The release of today’s US UOM (University of Michigan) Consumer Sentiment will also be monitored.

Expectations are for an easing in sentiment to 59.5 from 59.9. The risk is for a lower sentiment reading, which would further pressure the Greenback and yields.

EURUSD – Broad-based US Dollar weakness enabled the Euro to blast through the 1.01 resistance level, hitting an overnight high at 1.0185. In early Asian trade, the EUR/USD pair soared to 1.0213. Look for immediate resistance today at 1.0220 followed by 1.0250 (strong). Immediate support can be found at 1.0140, 1.0100 and 1.0070. Look for a likely range today between 0.9980-1.0220. Got it wrong yesterday, underestimating the Euro’s strength. Today, though am not about to buy above 1.0200. Sell rallies.

GBPUSD – The British Pound caught up with the rest of the currencies, gaining close to 3% against the Greenback. Sterling closed at 1.1690. This morning the British Pound rallied anew hitting a high at 1.1727 before easing to settle at its current 1.1700. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.1730 followed by 1.1770. Immediate support can be found at 1.1640, 1.1600 and 1.1550. Look for a choppy one today, likely range 1.1570-1.1730. Prefer to sell rallies.

AUDUSD – The Aussie Battler broke through the 0.66 cent barrier in early Asian trade, hitting a high at 0.6623, currently settling at 0.6610. Immediate resistance today lies at 0.6620 followed by 0.6650 and 0.6680. Immediate support can be found at 0.6540, 0.6500 and 0.6470. Look for a choppy one today, likely between 0.6530-0.6630. Look to sell rallies.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

USDJPY – The Greenback plunged against the Japanese Yen as US yields tumbled, closing at 141.77 against yesterday’s open at 146.22. Overnight low traded was at 141.46 which places immediate support today at 141.40. The next support level is found at 141.00 and 140.50. Immediate resistance is found at 142.30, 142.80, 143.30 and 144.00. Look for further volatile trade in this currency pair, likely between 141.40-144.80. Preference is to buy dips today. That said, a break below 140.00 would signal 135-137. Interesting times ahead.

It's been a choppy trading week in FX land with more to come. Keep those tin helmets on and get ready to rumble yet again. Happy days. Have a good trading Friday ahead and top weekend all.