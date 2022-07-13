Market mood is sourish, appetite is limited. Major US indices fell for a second session on Tuesday, as recession talks, rising Covid cases in the US and Europe, and prospects of renewed lockdown measures in China add a renewed pressure on market sentiment.
Even OPEC’s warnings that demand will exceed supply by 1 million barrels per day next year couldn’t prevent crude oil from falling back to $95 per barrel.
The US CPI is expected to advance to 8.8% in June, from 8.6% printed a month earlier. The softening food, energy and commodity prices, the improved supply chains, the easing shipping costs and lower purchasing manager indices hint that US inflation may have hit a peak last month, or will hit one soon. But when, is the million-dollar question.
A further rise in the US consumer prices will certainly revive the Fed hawks today, push the US dollar higher and equities lower.
A softer-than-expected figure, on the other hand, could revive hope that the US economy could experience a soft landing and result in a much-awaited pause in the dollar rally, and a rebound in equities before big US banks start releasing their quarterly results on Thursday.
In both cases, the market volatility will likely remain high, and the visibility likely remain low especially when you add the lower summer trading volumes into that mix.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.1950 on upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1900, finding fresh demand following a big beat on the UK GDP data. The UK economy expanded 0.5% in May vs. 0% expected. The UK political uncertainty could limit cable's upside. The USD bulls take a breather ahead of US inflation.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!