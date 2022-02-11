Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade lower after losses on Wall St; JP closed for holiday; US CPI and Central Bank speak in focus; USD trades generally firmer.

General trend

- Asian government bond yields rise after UST yields moved higher

- Overnight indexed swaps (OIS) are pricing in the US Fed to increase rates by 125bps by July 2022 [follows the release of US Jan CPI data and Fed speak]

- Various central bankers spoke during Asia (RBA’s Lowe, ECB’s Largarde, Fed’s Barkin, BOK’s Lee, Malaysia Central Bank, Bank of Thailand)

- EUR dropped amid USD strength and Lagarde comments

- RBA’s Debelle commented on balance sheet runoff

- RBNZ released its Q1 inflation expectations survey: Longer run inflation expectations remain more densely situated around the RBNZ target range; The mean OCR expectation for the end of the current quarter was 1.05 showing that most respondents expected to see a single rate hike from the current level of 0.75.

- BOJ to conduct fixed rate purchase operation on Monday, Feb 14th due to rise in recent yield; to purchase unlimited 10-year JGBs – press

- South Korea’s chip exports slowed during early Feb

- US equity FUTs have extended declines

- Shanghai and HK markets have outperformed [Property and Financial firms rise]

- S&P ASX 200 traded modestly lower [Financials decline; Resources index supported by higher ore prices in China]

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Board is prepared to be patient; Moving too early could put employment goal at risk; acceptable to run risk of CPI being above 3.0% for some time [**Note: The RBA has a 2-3% inflation target]

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Gov Debelle: RBA Balance sheet runoff likely similar to buildup

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assist Gov Ellis (chief economist): High 3.0% to low 4.0% seems reasonable for full employment

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds; Avg Yield: 1.4898%; bid-to-cover 4.41x

- (AU) Australia Pandemic measures said to be extended until Apr - Press

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 3.3% v 3.0% prior (31-year high)

Japan

- Nikkei 225 was closed for holiday

- (JP) BOJ to conduct fixed rate purchase operation on Monday, Feb 14th due to rise in recent yield; To purchase unlimited 10-year JGBs - press

- 7267.JP Canada Plant in Ontario has been impacted by blockade at US-Canada border; Suspending one line in Allison, Ontario plant on Friday

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.2%

- (KR) South Korea Feb 1-10 Exports Y/Y: -12.6%; Imports Y/Y: -6.6%

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong and BOK Gov Lee to discuss bond market and CPI stabilization steps

- (KR) Bank of Korea Gov Lee: BOK and Govt seeking to rein in inflation expectations and core CPI; BOK to issue monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in timely manner [follows meeting with Finance Min]

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3681 v 6.3599 prior

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net drain CNY180B v Net drain CNY180B prior

- (CN) Said that the China PBOC could ease policy again next week - Press

- (CN) CHINA JAN M2 MONEY SUPPLY Y/Y: 9.8% V 9.2%E [from Feb 10th]

- (CN) CHINA JAN NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 3.980T V 3.700TE [from Feb 10th]

- (CN) CHINA JAN AGGREGATE FINANCING (CNY): 6.170T V 5.400TE [from Feb 10th]

- (CN) Follow Up: China issues rule that aims to standardize the use of property pre-sale funds - Chinese press

North America

- (US) JAN CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 7.5% V 7.2%E (highest annual pace since early 1982); CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; YoY: 6.0% v 5.9%e

- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk): Economy likely to return to past pre coronavirus trend this quarter; Have to be convinced of a 'screaming need' if 50bps increase needed now

- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau has summoned opposition leaders to meeting on blockades, according to Canada media; US Biden Administration has urged Canada to use federal powers to resolve truckers' blockade at the US/Canada border

- (US) Fed's Bullard (2022 voter, hawk): Favors 50bps rate increase in March but defers to Powell on that; Should be open to inter-meeting increase; Favors 100bps increases by July 1st (Would be first 50bps rise since 2000)

- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau: WIll continue to work with governments to end trucker blockade

- (US) Goldman Sachs expects seven 25bps rate hikes during 2022 (Would bring rate to 2.0%)

- (CA) Ontario Province is planning to seize semi trucks to clear the Ambassador bridge

- (US) Sec of State Blinken: China has been acting more aggressively in recent years

Europe

- (RU) Russia Putin aide Kozak: Normandy talks in Berlin did not achieve results

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: US and UK situation cannot be compared to the EU situation; ECB will act if needed, but all moves will be gradual - press interview

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.1%; Kospi -0.8%

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.8%; Nasdaq100 -1%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -1%

- EUR 1.1433-1.1374 ; JPY 116.17-115.95 ; AUD 0.7173-0.7111 ;NZD 0.6680-0.6630

- Gold -0.6% at $1,825/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $89.69/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.5815/lb