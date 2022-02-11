Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade lower after losses on Wall St; JP closed for holiday; US CPI and Central Bank speak in focus; USD trades generally firmer.
General trend
- Asian government bond yields rise after UST yields moved higher
- Overnight indexed swaps (OIS) are pricing in the US Fed to increase rates by 125bps by July 2022 [follows the release of US Jan CPI data and Fed speak]
- Various central bankers spoke during Asia (RBA’s Lowe, ECB’s Largarde, Fed’s Barkin, BOK’s Lee, Malaysia Central Bank, Bank of Thailand)
- EUR dropped amid USD strength and Lagarde comments
- RBA’s Debelle commented on balance sheet runoff
- RBNZ released its Q1 inflation expectations survey: Longer run inflation expectations remain more densely situated around the RBNZ target range; The mean OCR expectation for the end of the current quarter was 1.05 showing that most respondents expected to see a single rate hike from the current level of 0.75.
- BOJ to conduct fixed rate purchase operation on Monday, Feb 14th due to rise in recent yield; to purchase unlimited 10-year JGBs – press
- South Korea’s chip exports slowed during early Feb
- US equity FUTs have extended declines
- Shanghai and HK markets have outperformed [Property and Financial firms rise]
- S&P ASX 200 traded modestly lower [Financials decline; Resources index supported by higher ore prices in China]
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AllianceBernstein, Apollo Global, Ares Management, American Axle, Cleveland-Cliffs, Mr. Cooper, Enbridge, Goodyear, Magna International, Newell Brands, Sensient Technologies, Under Armour
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Board is prepared to be patient; Moving too early could put employment goal at risk; acceptable to run risk of CPI being above 3.0% for some time [**Note: The RBA has a 2-3% inflation target]
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Gov Debelle: RBA Balance sheet runoff likely similar to buildup
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assist Gov Ellis (chief economist): High 3.0% to low 4.0% seems reasonable for full employment
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds; Avg Yield: 1.4898%; bid-to-cover 4.41x
- (AU) Australia Pandemic measures said to be extended until Apr - Press
- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 3.3% v 3.0% prior (31-year high)
Japan
- Nikkei 225 was closed for holiday
- (JP) BOJ to conduct fixed rate purchase operation on Monday, Feb 14th due to rise in recent yield; To purchase unlimited 10-year JGBs - press
- 7267.JP Canada Plant in Ontario has been impacted by blockade at US-Canada border; Suspending one line in Allison, Ontario plant on Friday
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.2%
- (KR) South Korea Feb 1-10 Exports Y/Y: -12.6%; Imports Y/Y: -6.6%
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong and BOK Gov Lee to discuss bond market and CPI stabilization steps
- (KR) Bank of Korea Gov Lee: BOK and Govt seeking to rein in inflation expectations and core CPI; BOK to issue monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in timely manner [follows meeting with Finance Min]
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3681 v 6.3599 prior
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net drain CNY180B v Net drain CNY180B prior
- (CN) Said that the China PBOC could ease policy again next week - Press
- (CN) CHINA JAN M2 MONEY SUPPLY Y/Y: 9.8% V 9.2%E [from Feb 10th]
- (CN) CHINA JAN NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 3.980T V 3.700TE [from Feb 10th]
- (CN) CHINA JAN AGGREGATE FINANCING (CNY): 6.170T V 5.400TE [from Feb 10th]
- (CN) Follow Up: China issues rule that aims to standardize the use of property pre-sale funds - Chinese press
North America
- (US) JAN CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 7.5% V 7.2%E (highest annual pace since early 1982); CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; YoY: 6.0% v 5.9%e
- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk): Economy likely to return to past pre coronavirus trend this quarter; Have to be convinced of a 'screaming need' if 50bps increase needed now
- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau has summoned opposition leaders to meeting on blockades, according to Canada media; US Biden Administration has urged Canada to use federal powers to resolve truckers' blockade at the US/Canada border
- (US) Fed's Bullard (2022 voter, hawk): Favors 50bps rate increase in March but defers to Powell on that; Should be open to inter-meeting increase; Favors 100bps increases by July 1st (Would be first 50bps rise since 2000)
- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau: WIll continue to work with governments to end trucker blockade
- (US) Goldman Sachs expects seven 25bps rate hikes during 2022 (Would bring rate to 2.0%)
- (CA) Ontario Province is planning to seize semi trucks to clear the Ambassador bridge
- (US) Sec of State Blinken: China has been acting more aggressively in recent years
Europe
- (RU) Russia Putin aide Kozak: Normandy talks in Berlin did not achieve results
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: US and UK situation cannot be compared to the EU situation; ECB will act if needed, but all moves will be gradual - press interview
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.1%; Kospi -0.8%
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.8%; Nasdaq100 -1%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -1%
- EUR 1.1433-1.1374 ; JPY 116.17-115.95 ; AUD 0.7173-0.7111 ;NZD 0.6680-0.6630
- Gold -0.6% at $1,825/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $89.69/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.5815/lb
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.