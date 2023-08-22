-
The US economy’s early 2023 has been characterized by a ‘goldilocks’ combination of inflation surprising to the downside, and even more so by growth holding up much better than anticipated
-
In this paper, we discuss the case for how the US economy could achieve a soft landing, with key focus on the recent stimulus-driven boom in both public and private investments, and on the implications for longer-term productivity.
US inflation has cooled promisingly, with core readings below 0.2% in June and July, but as this partly reflects deflation in core goods prices, the Fed remains worried about inflation bouncing back, once the goods price normalization fades towards next year.
Tight labour markets remain the main headache for the policymakers, as nominal wage growth remains uncomfortably high around 4-5% annualized pace. We focus on the recent surge in investments as a potential driver of higher productivity, which could help cool the rise in unit labour costs, even if nominal wage growth remains elevated.
The conventional rule of thumb suggests, that if productivity growth remains around its pre-pandemic average (1.1%), wage growth of just above 3% would be consistent with 2% inflation. In order for inflation to come sustainably lower, either 1) the labour markets have to cool further and bring wage inflation lower or 2) productivity growth needs to pick up, which could allow companies to hike wages over 3% annually without the explicit need to pass rising labour costs onto consumer prices.
We have for long argued that the scenario 1 is the more likely one. For now, labour demand (measured as job vacancies) and supply (labour force participation) have gradually converged towards normality, but still remain some way from pre-covid equilibrium. Thus we remain sceptical that wage inflation could cool sufficiently without further decline in activity. However, the latest leading data indicators do not point towards a sharp weakening, and financial conditions impulse on growth does not suggest a clear downturn is in the cards either.
Investment boom emerges
Hence we take a look at the scenario 2. For most of the pandemic period, growth momentum was largely driven by strong consumption, as investments were first weighed down by pandemic-related uncertainty and then by rising interest rates. This is still the case for example for residential investments, as mortgage rates remain high for now.
But the current upbeat consumption relies on an unstable foundation of too elevated nominal wage growth and likely some excess savings still remaining from the pandemic. This has been a key assumption for our more pessimistic growth forecasts. Yet in contrast to 2022, the Q2 upside surprise was driven by an uptick in investments, namely public state & local investments and private non-residential investments.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 after rising above 1.0930 in the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals amid cautious market mood and weighs on the pair. Investors await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2750 on cautious market mood
GBP/USD rose to 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar finding demand as a safe haven ahead of Fedspeak, the pair declined below 1.2750 and turned negative on the day.
Gold returns below $1,900 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,890 after rising above $1,900 earlier in the day. Following a downward correction, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% and weighed on XAU/USD.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.