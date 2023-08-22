Share:

The US economy’s early 2023 has been characterized by a ‘goldilocks’ combination of inflation surprising to the downside, and even more so by growth holding up much better than anticipated

In this paper, we discuss the case for how the US economy could achieve a soft landing, with key focus on the recent stimulus-driven boom in both public and private investments, and on the implications for longer-term productivity.

US inflation has cooled promisingly, with core readings below 0.2% in June and July, but as this partly reflects deflation in core goods prices, the Fed remains worried about inflation bouncing back, once the goods price normalization fades towards next year.

Tight labour markets remain the main headache for the policymakers, as nominal wage growth remains uncomfortably high around 4-5% annualized pace. We focus on the recent surge in investments as a potential driver of higher productivity, which could help cool the rise in unit labour costs, even if nominal wage growth remains elevated.

The conventional rule of thumb suggests, that if productivity growth remains around its pre-pandemic average (1.1%), wage growth of just above 3% would be consistent with 2% inflation. In order for inflation to come sustainably lower, either 1) the labour markets have to cool further and bring wage inflation lower or 2) productivity growth needs to pick up, which could allow companies to hike wages over 3% annually without the explicit need to pass rising labour costs onto consumer prices.

We have for long argued that the scenario 1 is the more likely one. For now, labour demand (measured as job vacancies) and supply (labour force participation) have gradually converged towards normality, but still remain some way from pre-covid equilibrium. Thus we remain sceptical that wage inflation could cool sufficiently without further decline in activity. However, the latest leading data indicators do not point towards a sharp weakening, and financial conditions impulse on growth does not suggest a clear downturn is in the cards either.

Investment boom emerges

Hence we take a look at the scenario 2. For most of the pandemic period, growth momentum was largely driven by strong consumption, as investments were first weighed down by pandemic-related uncertainty and then by rising interest rates. This is still the case for example for residential investments, as mortgage rates remain high for now.

But the current upbeat consumption relies on an unstable foundation of too elevated nominal wage growth and likely some excess savings still remaining from the pandemic. This has been a key assumption for our more pessimistic growth forecasts. Yet in contrast to 2022, the Q2 upside surprise was driven by an uptick in investments, namely public state & local investments and private non-residential investments.

Download The Full Research US