Outlook and current trends

Outlook: Growth is slowing down in early 2021 and we look for GDP growth to moderate further during the year on policy tightening and lower growth in global goods demand. However, in the short term exporters and manufacturing should benefit from very strong US goods consumption. We have revised down 2021 GDP growth to 9.0% from 9.5% on a weaker Q1 than expected. We believe the majority of the CNY appreciation vs. USD is behind us but look for strengthening vs. EUR.

China today

Growth: PMI’s point to a peak in the cycle supported by slowing credit growth. Copper prices still point to strong demand, but supply constraints and low inventories also play a role.

Inflation: CPI has moved out of deflation going from 0.2% y/y in February to 0.4% y/y in March. PPI inflation has moved higher on the back of higher commodity prices raising concerns in the Chinese government over the burden on businesses.

Monetary policy: Rates have been on hold for a year now but the de facto policy has tightened as M1 growth is weaker. Financial tightening has slowed according to our FCI indicator.

CNY: The yuan strength has stalled vs. the dollar as relative rates have stabilized.

Stock markets: Stocks still trade with a soft tone after the strong rally in H2 2020.

Download The Full China Macro Monitor