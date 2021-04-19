Outlook and current trends
Outlook: Growth is slowing down in early 2021 and we look for GDP growth to moderate further during the year on policy tightening and lower growth in global goods demand. However, in the short term exporters and manufacturing should benefit from very strong US goods consumption. We have revised down 2021 GDP growth to 9.0% from 9.5% on a weaker Q1 than expected. We believe the majority of the CNY appreciation vs. USD is behind us but look for strengthening vs. EUR.
China today
Growth: PMI’s point to a peak in the cycle supported by slowing credit growth. Copper prices still point to strong demand, but supply constraints and low inventories also play a role.
Inflation: CPI has moved out of deflation going from 0.2% y/y in February to 0.4% y/y in March. PPI inflation has moved higher on the back of higher commodity prices raising concerns in the Chinese government over the burden on businesses.
Monetary policy: Rates have been on hold for a year now but the de facto policy has tightened as M1 growth is weaker. Financial tightening has slowed according to our FCI indicator.
CNY: The yuan strength has stalled vs. the dollar as relative rates have stabilized.
Stock markets: Stocks still trade with a soft tone after the strong rally in H2 2020.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.