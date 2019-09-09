US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July

Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. But if they borrow because they are confident that the future will provide the necessary income then debt is a function of optimism and faith in the economy.
American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July, following a $13.8 billion advance in June, according to the Federal Reserve on Monday. The total far outstripped the $16.0 forecast and exceeded every estimate in the Reuters survey of economists. The 6.8% annual growth rate, up from 4.1% in June was the quickest increase since November 2017.
Revolving debt, primarily credit cards rose $10 billion, 11.2%, having fallen $186 million in June.
Non-revolving or fixed term debt, primarily auto and student loans was little changed, adding $13.3 billion after June’s $14 billion increase. The Federal Reserve report does not cover mortgages or other loans secured by real estate.
The US economy expanded at a 3.1% annual rate in the first quarter but slowed to 2.0% in the second and is running at 1.5% in July through September as estimated by the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model.
Business investment has been weak and the manufacturing sector, suffering from a year long decline, slipped into contraction in the August PMI survey. The uncertainties and difficulties of the almost two year old trade war with China have sapped business optimism and inhibited planning and spending as export sales have tumbled.
Trade negotiations are scheduled to resume between Beijing and Washington next month but expectations for progress let alone a deal are limited.
Consumer spending accelerated in the spring at the fastest space in five year after a slow start. A tight labor market, the product of two years of creating more jobs than employees, has sparked 12 months of the best wage increases in a decade.
About 70% of US GDP is due to consumption and the current rate of growth is commensurate with about a 2% expansion in the economy.
The Federal Reserve has repeatedly cited the benefits of the tight labor market in its economic analysis and logic for its 25 basis point cut in the fed funds rate in July. The central bank is widely forecast to reduce the rate another 25 points when its meets on the 18th of this month.
The European Central Bank is also expected to provide more support for the eurozone economy at its meeting this Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1040 level
EUR/USD challenged the 1.1073 resistance and the 100 SMA as the buyers took control this Monday. The spot would need to overcome the 1.1073/1.1100 resistance zone on a daily closing basis to confirm a bullish reversal.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. But if they borrow because ...
Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle
The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle.