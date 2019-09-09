US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July

Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. But if they borrow because they are confident that the future will provide the necessary income then debt is a function of optimism and faith in the economy.

American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July, following a $13.8 billion advance in June, according to the Federal Reserve on Monday. The total far outstripped the $16.0 forecast and exceeded every estimate in the Reuters survey of economists. The 6.8% annual growth rate, up from 4.1% in June was the quickest increase since November 2017.

Revolving debt, primarily credit cards rose $10 billion, 11.2%, having fallen $186 million in June.

Non-revolving or fixed term debt, primarily auto and student loans was little changed, adding $13.3 billion after June’s $14 billion increase. The Federal Reserve report does not cover mortgages or other loans secured by real estate.

The US economy expanded at a 3.1% annual rate in the first quarter but slowed to 2.0% in the second and is running at 1.5% in July through September as estimated by the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model.

Business investment has been weak and the manufacturing sector, suffering from a year long decline, slipped into contraction in the August PMI survey. The uncertainties and difficulties of the almost two year old trade war with China have sapped business optimism and inhibited planning and spending as export sales have tumbled.

Trade negotiations are scheduled to resume between Beijing and Washington next month but expectations for progress let alone a deal are limited.

Consumer spending accelerated in the spring at the fastest space in five year after a slow start. A tight labor market, the product of two years of creating more jobs than employees, has sparked 12 months of the best wage increases in a decade.

About 70% of US GDP is due to consumption and the current rate of growth is commensurate with about a 2% expansion in the economy.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly cited the benefits of the tight labor market in its economic analysis and logic for its 25 basis point cut in the fed funds rate in July. The central bank is widely forecast to reduce the rate another 25 points when its meets on the 18th of this month.

The European Central Bank is also expected to provide more support for the eurozone economy at its meeting this Thursday.