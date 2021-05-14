Global developments

US consumer prices rose, 4.2% in April, the most since September 2008. This has reignited the debate as to whether the inflation is transitory or is the Fed behind the curve. US producer prices also rose by more than expected and jobless claims continued to fall. US yields have risen across the curve with 10y yield now close to 1.70%. The Dollar has strengthened across the board but is still getting sold on upticks. For equities and risk assets in general, higher inflation is causing some nervousness. We believe it is going to be a tussle between the markets and the Fed over the next 2-3 months. If the US employment and inflation data consistently beat estimates we could see the markets muster greater courage to position against the Fed. However, just one elevated CPI print is not likely to change things much. This time around too we may see the Dollar get sold off on upticks and risky assets get bought on dips. US real rates still continue to remain deep in negative territory and that should cap up side in the Dollar. The focus will be on the US April Retail sales data today. It will give clues as to whether the higher inflation is demand-driven or purely supply-driven. If the former is the case it is less likely to be transitory.

Domestic developments

The lockdown-like restrictions have been extended till May end in Maharashtra. This is certainly likely to weigh on growth. The pace of vaccination would hold the key. Strong March IIP data indicates that the economy was recovering well heading into the second wave. April CPI came in higher than expected at 4.29%.

Equities

The SGX Nifty had broken 14500 but a strong session on Wallstreet overnight is likely to ensure that the opening onshore is not that weak. We may see metals and energy stocks continue to outperform.

Bonds

Bonds may see some selling on higher US CPI print which has led to higher US yields and also higher than expected MoM rise in domestic inflation. The focus will be on the GSec auction today. The RBI announced that they would be purchasing under the second tranche of GSAP 1.0. The benchmark 10y security does feature in that list and that should give markets comfort in bidding for the benchmark in today's auction

USD/INR

The Rupee had spiked to 73.70 in the offshore post the US CPI data. We may see nationalized banks limit downside in USD/INR. Near month forwards had spiked up again on Wednesday. June and July are the most attractive points on the curve for booking export hedges.

Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.

