U.S. consumer prices climb at fastest pace since 1982

Gold prices climbed on Friday, as consumer prices in the United States rose at their fastest pace in nearly 40 years.

Figures released by the Labor Department showed that the annual rate of inflation climbed by 6.8% from a year ago, which is the quickest gain since 1982.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose to 0.8% last month, after increasing by 0.9% in October.

This comes after markets had forecasted CPI to rise by 0.7% in November. The biggest contributor to the increase was gasoline prices, which rose by 6.1% from the month prior.

XAUUSD was up close to $20 on the day.

Didi Shares drop, as company set to delist from NYSE

Shares in Chinese ride hailing company Didi were lower to end the week, as it was announced that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Didi, which went public in June, after raising $4 billion via an IPO, had been under pressure by Beijing for the past few months since its listing.

Day’s after its IPO, the company was unable to register new users, as the Chinese government was investigating the firm for “security breaches”.

As a result, shares in the company fell by as much as 50% from its listing price, and seems to have been the final factor in the company taking this decision.

Although the Chinese government has not banned foreign listings, it has begun to put regulatory pressure on company’s who opt to do so.

$DIDI was down 3.43% as of writing.