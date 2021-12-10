U.S. consumer prices climb at fastest pace since 1982
Gold prices climbed on Friday, as consumer prices in the United States rose at their fastest pace in nearly 40 years.
Figures released by the Labor Department showed that the annual rate of inflation climbed by 6.8% from a year ago, which is the quickest gain since 1982.
On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose to 0.8% last month, after increasing by 0.9% in October.
This comes after markets had forecasted CPI to rise by 0.7% in November. The biggest contributor to the increase was gasoline prices, which rose by 6.1% from the month prior.
XAUUSD was up close to $20 on the day.
Didi Shares drop, as company set to delist from NYSE
Shares in Chinese ride hailing company Didi were lower to end the week, as it was announced that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
Didi, which went public in June, after raising $4 billion via an IPO, had been under pressure by Beijing for the past few months since its listing.
Day’s after its IPO, the company was unable to register new users, as the Chinese government was investigating the firm for “security breaches”.
As a result, shares in the company fell by as much as 50% from its listing price, and seems to have been the final factor in the company taking this decision.
Although the Chinese government has not banned foreign listings, it has begun to put regulatory pressure on company’s who opt to do so.
$DIDI was down 3.43% as of writing.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?