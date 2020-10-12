US Consumer Price Index September Preview: A historical habit

Overall and core price increases expected to moderate in September.

Federal Reserve has projected no change in fed funds through 2023.

Annual core and overall rates running well below January levels.

CPI and general inflation have receded from market awareness with Fed zero rate policy.

Inflation is forecast to be at about half its pre-pandemic annual rate in September as the monthly increases return to normal parameters.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is predicted to rise 0.2% on the month, half its August gain, and 1.4% on the year, up from 1.3%. In the six months to December the monthly increase averaged 0.18% and the annual was 1.9%.

Core inflation is also projected to drop to 0.2% in September from 0.4% in August. The annual rate is expected to be 0.1% higher at 1.8%. Core inflation averaged an identical 0.18% from July to December last year and 2.32% annually.

Annual CPI

FXStreet

Inflation, retail sales and COVID-19

The pandemic lockdowns in March and April collapsed consumer spending, retail sales fell 8.2% and 14.7% respectively and the GDP component control group rose 3.2% and then sank 12.4%.

Retail sales

FXStreet

That withdrawal of consumption pummeled prices as retailers tried to salvage what business they could with most of the population buying only essentials or ordering goods on-line.

The Consumer Price Index plunged from 0.1% in February to -0.4% in March, -0.8% in April and -0.1% in May. The annual rate sank from 2.3% in February to 1.5% in March, 0.3% in April and 0.1% in May.

Core prices dropped from 0.2% in January and February to -0.1% in March, -0.4% in April and -0.1% in May. Annual price gains went from 2.3% in January and 2.4% in February to 2.1% in March, 1.4% in April and 1.2% in May.

The recovery in retail sales in May and June, 18.2% and 8.4% and in the control group 10.1% and 6%, gave prices a compensatory boost. Overall monthly CPI averaged 0.53% in June, July and August and the core rate averaged 0.40%.

Year-to-date monthly averages through August, 0.125% in the core rate and 0.063% in the headline rate, are still below their second half of 2019 averages of 0.18%.

Monthly CPI rates at the forecast levels of 0.2% for core and overall in September will have completed a return to their historical range. The resumption of normality in the annual rates will gradually follow.

Conclusion: Federal Reserve and inflation

The Fed's new inflation averaging policy and extension of zero rate guidance to the end of 2023 have officially codified what has long been apparent, price changes are no longer central to Fed rate policy.

Market attention to inflation and CPI was directly mediated by its link to potential changes in the fed funds rate.

Since the Fed has severed that connection, CPI and even the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index made famous under Chairman Ben Bernanke, have become sidelights, reported on by historical habit but without market impact.