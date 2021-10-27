Global developments
The overall risk tone is that of caution. The US has banned China Telecom from doing business in the US, thereby escalating tensions with Beijing further. US 2y inflation expectations are at 3.15%, the highest since 2006. This has pushed the 2y nominal yield to 0.50%. The Dollar has strengthened a bit overnight. The Australian Dollar is the outperformer as CPI came in above expectations, leading to a spike in yields. Crude is steady around USD 86 per barrel while Gold has come off to below USD 1800. US corporate earnings released yesterday were mixed. US equities ended the session flat.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty recovered intraday yesterday to end 0.8% higher at 18268. Asian equities are trading with a negative bias.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.36%. Rates continued to sell off with 1y OIS rising 4bps to 4.31%. The 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo cutoff came in at 3.99%.
USD/INR
Today is the October exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. We may see selling at RBI fix today. Month-end exporter selling and IPO-related inflows too are likely to cap upside in USD/INR. With CNHINR at 11.76, we may see the bids from Nationalized banks being a bit less aggressive. 1y forward yield continued to climb in tandem with the OIS, ending at 4.65%. 3m ATMF vols ended flat yesterday at 4.95%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.15 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.85 The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-Sino woes re-emerge. The US dollar despite rising inflation fears. All eyes on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3750, Brexit news, UK budget eyed
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3750 amid the US dollar pullback and risk-off mood. France braces for a Brexit fight over fishing issues while UK’s Frost hints at easy checks on EU imports. The UK Budget, US Durable Goods Orders in focus.
XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, below $1,800 mark
Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low, down for the second consecutive day. Firmer US Treasury yields, inflation expectations underpin Fed tapering concerns, favoring bears. US dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.