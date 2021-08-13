Indices are ending the week on a cautiously positive note, with the FTSE 100 up 20 points as the session draws to a close.
- US indices set fresh records
- FTSE 100 hits new eighteen-month high
- Inflation concerns unlikely to subside
Fresh records for the Dow and S&P 500 in the opening minutes of trading this afternoon have confirmed the bullish trend of the past few days, with US indices undeterred by a drop in consumer confidence to levels not seen in almost a decade. It has been a volume-light week for equity markets despite the excitement surrounding all the US price data we’ve received this week, but the bulls have come out on top once again, shrugging off fears of a Friday the 13th-related hiccup. Despite the rise in Delta-variant case numbers, the rebound in earnings on both sides of the Atlantic continues to provide a reason to invest in stocks, record highs for major indices on the two continents being taken as a sign of strength and not irrational exuberance. While the FTSE 100 has made headway today, briefly touching its highest level since February 2020, it continues to lag behind on a longer-term view, a victim perhaps of ongoing concerns that the UK’s recovery is still far from complete, and also of being overlooked as fund managers concentrate on the wider variety of investments available in the US and combined European geographies.
Those hoping for a pause on any discussion of inflation next week will be disappointed, thanks to CPI numbers from the UK, which will no doubt bring the BoE’s policy back into focus, and also the latest set of Fed minutes, which provide something with which to tide the market over while it awaits the Jackson Hole meeting. Post-US CPI dollar weakness has entered high gear this afternoon, as the dollar index drops back from the 93 level for the third time this year, helping to give gold a further lift as it recovers from Monday’s volatility and providing some measure of support for an oil price that is struggling to recover the bullish momentum it lost in June and July.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
