The number of US building permits issued collapsed by 11.2% in November to 1,342K after falling by 3.3% a month earlier. Barring a dip in the pandemic, this low number of permits was mid-2019 when the Fed turned to cut rates to support waning economic growth.
The biggest thing the Fed can do in the coming months is to slow the rate hikes and hope for a pause in the hike in a quarter or two.
The number of housing starts fell by 0.5% following declines of 2.1% and 2.9% in the previous two months. The decline is not so steep here, but a clear downward trend is still in place.
The rate of decline in construction is now comparable to what we have seen since 2005. On the other hand, overall construction volumes are near 2017-2019 levels, which can be considered an essential watershed between a desired economic slowdown and an uncontrolled collapse.
The cooling in housing real estate could be confirmed or denied in tomorrow's secondary home sales publication, where a second consecutive decline of more than 5% and a tenth consecutive month of decline are expected. Housing market weakness is terrible news for the dollar as it revives speculation that the Fed will stop hiking or reverse to lower rates sooner than the FOMC is currently forecasting.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.