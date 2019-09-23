- Consumer confidence to fall slightly in September
- Confidence remains near the top of its two decade range
- Labor markets trump trade in consumer estimation
The Conference Board, a private business group will release its August Consumer Confidence Index on September 24th at 14:00 GMT 10:00 EDT.
Forecast
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.
US Labor Market
The job market is the dominant factor in American consumer attitudes. As long as job creation equals or outstrips new entrants to the market the surplus of positions created during the last two years will continue to pressure wages higher.
Unemployment of 3.7% is at a 50 years low, labor shortages are a fact of life in many industries and jobless claims are a record minimum for a population half the size of the current workforce.
Reuters
Non-farm payrolls have fallen from 245,000 in the three month moving average in January to 156,000 in August but wage gains at 3.2% for the year are within 0.2% of the post-recession high.
Over the past year rising wages and declining inflation have added almost 1% to disposable income.
Reuters
In July 2018 annual average income was 2.8% and PCE inflation was 2.5%. The 12 month average for annual average hourly earnings that July was 2.71% and the 12 month average for inflation was 2.0%. In August the wage average was 3.23% and in July PCE was at 1.64%.
Last July the wage over inflation advantage was 0.71%, in July/August this year it was more than double at 1.59%.
Reuters
Consumer Confidence
American consumers are responding to facts on the ground. Wages are rising, inflation is low, jobs are plentiful and easy to find. The concerns of trade and politics are not making it past the headlines into household budgets.
There is little mystery why the Conference Board is recording some of the highest reading in the 52 year history if the survey. In only two previous periods, 1998 through 2000 and 1967 through 1969 have scores ever reached the elevation where they are now. That is an achievement difficult to gainsay and unlikely to change.
Reuters
