Consumer confidence expected to rise slightly to 90 from 89.3.

Ebbing pandemic sets stage for consumer spending rebound.

January Retail Sales suggest Americans optimism could recover quickly.

Stimulus package to provide additional cash to households and individuals.

Dollar needs evidence of improving economy to reap advantage of higher US rates.

American consumer optimism is expected to remain stagnant in February depressed by the moribund labor market, pandemic fatigue and an economy that is showing few overt signs of recovery.

The Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference Board is forecast to edge higher to 90 from 89.3 in January and 87.1 in December.

Since recovering from April's low of 85.7 to 101.3 in September the index has slipped back to near the pandemic bottom as consumers contend with rising layoffs and weak Nonfarm Payroll growth. Attitudes a year ago just before the pandemic stood at a nearly two-decade high of 132.60.

But underneath the dismal surface there are hints that consumers are ready to throw off the fears and restraints of the pandemic with the kind of spending that could quickly invigorate the recovery.

Stimulus and consumer spending

If death and taxes are the only certainties in life, then the willingness of Washington politicians to grant money and of Americans to spend it must rank next in probability.

To analysts' surprise Retail Sales jumped 5.3% in January as consumers apparently cashed every cent of the Trump administration's final $600 stimulus payment. The consensus estimate for Sales had been 1% after declines of 1.4% in November and 1% in December.

Retail Sales

FXStreet

The Control Group which mimics the consumption component of GDP, rose 6% and both categories turned the three month holiday season from red to black. For the US economy which is 70% dependent on consumer spending, an ebullient retail sector is the best possible news.

Although the timing of the Biden administration's stimulus bill is undetermined, its passage is certain. This third round of funding is expected to give $1400 to each individual and eligible family member in addition to enhancing and extending federal unemployment benefits.

Given the January Retail Sales performance it is reasonable to anticipate a March and April surge in consumer spending once the government finally cuts the stimulus checks.

Purchasing Managers' Indexes and business spending

Business executives have been anticipating an economic recovery for several months.

Manufacturing and service sector Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) have been expansionary since June with the best averages since the second half of 2018. January's 58.7 service score was the highest in over two years. New Orders Indexes have also been robust over the past six months indicating that sales growth is continuing well beyond the replacement of the lockdown collapse in March and April.

Business spending from the Durable Goods category Non-defense Capital Goods has likewise been strong though its has cooled somewhat from its 2.2% monthly increase in July August and September. Yet the 1.1% average in the fourth quarter, exhibits a steady focus on economic recovery, impressive given the rising pandemic cases during those three months. .

Nondefense Capital Goods

FXStreet

The employment indexes alone have missed the the general improvement. Service and manufacturing readings have pivoted around the 50 expansion and contraction several times in the past half year without a sustained trend.

Hiring is a lagging indicator. Businesses are normally cautious about adding headcount. Given the events of the past year, the changes in the economy and the unknown shape of the recovery circumspection is logical and wise. Several months of rising sales might be just the signal businesses need to resume adding employees.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment

The preliminary score for February would appear to rule out a secretly optimistic consumer. The Sentiment Index dropped to 76.2 from 79 in January, missing the 80.8 forecast by a wide margin. It was the lowest reading since August's 74.1 and much closer to the April bottom at 71.8 than the previous February's 101.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment

FXStreet

Conclusions and markets

American COVID-19 cases have fallen 77% since the first week in January. It is possible perhaps likely that the pandemic is drawing to a close.

Equities, commodities and to a lesser extent rising Treasury yields have priced the anticipated global recovery. The currency markets seem to be waiting for unmistakable proof of a turn in the US economy. The dollar has given back about half of this year's gains against the euro, the yen and the dollar index.

A thriving US economy starts with the American consumer. Was the January sales burst a sign of incipient optimism? Markets need corroboration.