US and China both think that time is on their side on the trade stand-off.

The currencies' effect of the trade war is limited as most central banks turn more dovish.

US Dollar will keep its advantage as long as the US keeps outperforming other major economies.

The Fed's inflation talk is mostly cover, their real concern is growth. Stable prices are one of their Congressional mandates, so they have to notice and comment. The mandate stems from an era where inflation, not disinflation, was the problem. Core PCE prices were below the targeted 2% for most of the period from December 2015 to December 2018 and the Fed increased rates as fast as they felt the economy would bear. Their rhetoric during the time was similar to now, inflation was always headed to 2% sometime in the future.

The trade war with China is the Fed's main concern but what they are doing, like the RBA and others, is taking out insurance against a serious blow-up. My guess is the financial bureaucrats and professionals don't quite trust the politicians to avoid turning a manageable situation into a calamity.

Whatever your view of the dispute, it pays to remember that it could be a great deal worse. The salient point of the latest truce is that it appears to be open-ended. Each side seems to be confident that time is on their side. The negotiations will resume, avoiding any new tariffs, and the current situation will become the new normal.

It is likely that the trade conflict and tariffs are causing a good deal more pain in China than what it is registering in the official statistics. To some degree, Trump will know this. China is betting against the President's re-election. But that is a risky bet. Incumbents rarely lose and the Democratic candidates are espousing policies and opinions that are located considerably to the left of the mass of Americans.

USD to stay king if US economy continues to perform

On central banks' rate cuts, it's the old saw: "if everyone is guilty no one is guilty". My guess is that with every major central bank cutting, talking about cutting or wishing they could cut, the effect on currencies will be muted. If that is the case then the beneficiary should be the US Dollar, the US economy is still performing better than the rest of the world, though if the GDPNow estimate of 1.5% growth in Q1 is accurate, that edge is diminishing.

Stocks, of course, will like lower rates, but even there the effect is limited if the economy starts to slow. As a thought experiment, imagine if the US and China had signed a comprehensive trade deal, where would the global economy be headed? Would central banks be lining up at the insurance window?