After a period of some improvement in US-China relations since the Xi-Biden meeting in November, the relationship took yet another turn for the worse following the shoot-down of a Chinese ‘spy balloon’ over the Atlantic. Below is a short Q&A on what happened and how we see the implications.

What actually happened?

On Friday last week a large balloon flying over the US started to get media attention. It was suspected to be a Chinese ‘spy balloon’ as it was detected over Montana, a state where the US has nuclear missile sites. US defence officials highlighted though, that it did not present an added intelligence gathering risk relative to what China would be able to gather with low-orbit satellites. According to the US Department of Defence, the balloon had been monitored for some time as it entered over Alaska and Canada before reaching Montana at the border to Canada.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said the balloon was a Chinese civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes and that it had deviated from its planned course due to the Westerlies and limited self-steering capability. It stated that “The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure”.

On Sunday, when the balloon had moved over the Atlantic, the US shot it down and divers are currently gathering its debris for further investigation. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stated that the balloon was being used by China to surveil strategic sites and was brought down above US territorial waters. The shoot-down triggered a sharper response from China, saying it was a “clear overreaction” and that “China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company concerned, and reserves to make further responses if necessary”

Is China spying?

Whether the balloon was indeed intentionally flying over the US is hard to tell and experts differ in their views on the matter. On the one hand, it seems like a strange gamble at a time when China seems to have moved to a softer foreign policy stance and is trying to get the US-China relationship on a more calm footing. One expert believes technical problems may have caused the termination mechanism to fail, while one meteorologist claimed the wind explanation was plausible and that since it is hard to aim at targets with a balloon, it is less efficient than low-orbit satellites for gathering intelligence. On the other hand, balloons only used for meteorological purposes tend to be smaller suggesting that it had a broader scope for intelligence gathering.

Regardless of the above, the balloon was in US airspace without permission and it would have been easy for China to notify the US that a balloon had gone astray. The fact that they did not do so undermines their credibility. It is also no secret that both the US and China spy on each other using other means such as satellites. The US is also flying lots of spy planes in the South China Sea and has moved closer to the Chinese shore in recent years, something that has increasingly angered China. They have also been accused of tampering with air codes that are used to identify individual aircrafts.

