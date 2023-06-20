Weakness in equities spread to Europe yesterday, and into Asia this morning. People are concerned about the recent rally looking tired as we have been forecasting, and that China is continuing to slow.
China commercial bond rates were reduced 10 points across the one and five year today. A little less than the market was anticipating. This shows there will be enough support to ensure a soft landing in the current growth pullback from the out of lockdowns mini-boom, though perhaps not enough will be done to trigger any kind of fresh growth boom period.
It must be said however, that China’s slow-down is likely to stabilise very soon. It was always our forecast that there would not be a return to previous rates of growth, but instead a significantly lower sustained growth path going forward. The 2% to 5% GDP range has remained our consistent forecast as a a guide for what people should be expecting from China over the next one to three decades.
This ensures secure demand for commodities from the rest of the world. Especially supporting Brazil, Canada and Australia. Though Brazil is likely to continue to increase its share of that demand, and Russia too. Canada and Australia have generated significant ill-will within China of late, and the demand of one fifth of the world’s population will continue to look away from these two commodity exporters. This has been made clear by Chinese officials.
Secretary of State Blinken’s visit was cordial enough for him to be granted a brief meeting with President Xi. There is no doubt China and the USA need each other, and their relationship to be back on a more secure footing for mutually beneficial commercial reasons. As well as reducing the risk of actual conflict.
Neither Canada nor Australia enjoy quite the same level of mutual dependence with China as the USA. China’s exports to these two nations is far less than for the US. This is why it can prove problematic for Canada and Australia to join the aggressive style of rhetoric against China, that the USA may more easily be able to unwind.
Brazil and Russia are far better positioned diplomatically and likely to increasingly replace Canadian and Australian exports. While the Australian and Canadian dollars have enjoyed significant strength recently on the back of the China re-opening theme. This support for these smaller dollars may be reduced going forward in more ways than one.
The United States will enjoy a far quicker repair of relations. It would not be the first time for instance that the USA has picked up previously Australian commodity contracts to China in such circumstances.
The US dollar itself, is very likely in a long term decline, but for the moment both equity markets and the greenback could enjoy some strength. as a result of what seems to have been a far more reasonable diplomatic exchange during Blinken’s visit.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6800 after PBOC's rate cut, RBA Minutes
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and is challenging 0.6800 after the PBOC cut the Loan Prime Rate by the expected 10 bps while the less hawkish RBA June meeting MInutes added to the weight on the Aussie. RBA-speak next in focus.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0925 as Fed vs ECB battle heats up
EUR/USD drops for the third consecutive day amid early Tuesday morning in Europe, refreshing intraday low near 1.0920. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies the failure to cross the 1.0970-60 area in the last week, as well as a three-day-old falling resistance line.
Gold: For how long will 100 DMA guard the XAU/USD downside? Premium
Gold price is consolidating in multi-day-day lows while hovering around the $1,950 level early Tuesday. Hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations continue to provide legs to the United States Dollar (USD) recovery alongside the uptrend in the US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto.com rejects accusations of propriety trading, citing risk-neutral operations
Crypto.com has denied allegations that the exchange condones insider trading, citing a stern resolve to steer clear of controversial practices. The articulation comes after five people close to the matter, told Financial Times that the cryptocurrency platform had commissioned internal teams to engage in the crime.
All eyes on the BoE this week
It's been a quiet start to the week with stocks edging lower in light trade due to the US bank holiday. It feels like last week may have left us with more questions than answers in that the US inflation data was ok, not great, the Fed paused while forecasting multiple more hikes, and the ECB hiked while insisting more is to come.