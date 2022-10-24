Oil
Crude and Brent oil prices have started the week on the back foot while investors are interested to know how the expectations around the tight supply, which is managed largely by Saudi Arabia, will influence prices. The Biden administration has taken a very different stance towards Saudi Arabia, its biggest ally in the Middle East, and the tensions are ever-increasing. The fact that Saudi Arabia doesn’t want to be dictated to by the US about its oil supply and the US wants to aggressively increase its own supply production puts oil prices on a highly hotbed. Speculators know that the current situation is only going to play in favor of the Saudis as the US cannot increase oil production overnight, but Saudis can certainly turn off the buttons of oil supply button immediately if they want. From traders’ point of view, this particular point remains highly sensitive, and all eyes are likely to be focused on these elements.
