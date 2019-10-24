Business investment declined twice as fast as expected in September as woes from Boeing’s grounded 737 Max and the General Motors strike came on top of weak global growth and the US China trade spat.
Overall manufacturing orders for durable goods, long-lasting items from automobiles to commercial aircraft fell 1.1% following August’s upwardly revised 0.3% gain. Economists had predicted an 0.8% decline.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a category used by analysts to gauge business spending trends, dropped 0.5% after August’s adjusted 0.6% decrease.
The slowdown in business investment has bedeviled the US economy lowering GDP expansion from 3.1% in the first quarter to 2.0% in the second and 1.8% in the third as estimated by the Atlanta Fed.
Tariffs and trade uncertainties between the US and China and with Britain and the European Union have combined to make manufacturers unwilling to invest in long-term projects until the global economic picture is clearer.
Consumer spending which is about 70% of US economic activity has held up well supported by the still energetic labor market and rising wages but consumption alone cannot push growth much beyond the current levels.
Retail sales fell in September for the first time since February slipping 0.3%. The prior six months saw the strongest average sales for the control group category, which enters into the government’s GDP calculation, in 16 years.
The recent preliminary trade agreement with China and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal may help to change attitudes in the business community but improvement in investment will be gradual as the implications of both arrangements are worked out.
However, as neither deal is concluded caution will be the order of the day for at least the remainder of the year.
For the immediate future even a return to neutral in US business investment would be a welcome change.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data
EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB's Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures.
GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections
Speaking before Parliament, UK PM Johnson has called for a snap election on December 12, if they want more time to discuss the deal and get Brexit done.
USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s
The USD/JPY continues to trade in its tight range a little above the 108.50 handle and struggles to find its next direction. In fact, since the start of the week, the pair has been fluctuating in a 50-pip range.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.
Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood
The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows.