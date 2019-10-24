Business investment declined twice as fast as expected in September as woes from Boeing’s grounded 737 Max and the General Motors strike came on top of weak global growth and the US China trade spat.

Overall manufacturing orders for durable goods, long-lasting items from automobiles to commercial aircraft fell 1.1% following August’s upwardly revised 0.3% gain. Economists had predicted an 0.8% decline.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a category used by analysts to gauge business spending trends, dropped 0.5% after August’s adjusted 0.6% decrease.

The slowdown in business investment has bedeviled the US economy lowering GDP expansion from 3.1% in the first quarter to 2.0% in the second and 1.8% in the third as estimated by the Atlanta Fed.

Tariffs and trade uncertainties between the US and China and with Britain and the European Union have combined to make manufacturers unwilling to invest in long-term projects until the global economic picture is clearer.

Consumer spending which is about 70% of US economic activity has held up well supported by the still energetic labor market and rising wages but consumption alone cannot push growth much beyond the current levels.

Retail sales fell in September for the first time since February slipping 0.3%. The prior six months saw the strongest average sales for the control group category, which enters into the government’s GDP calculation, in 16 years.

The recent preliminary trade agreement with China and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal may help to change attitudes in the business community but improvement in investment will be gradual as the implications of both arrangements are worked out.

However, as neither deal is concluded caution will be the order of the day for at least the remainder of the year.

For the immediate future even a return to neutral in US business investment would be a welcome change.