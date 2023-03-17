The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a 50bp hike at yesterday’s policy decision pointing at inflation expected to remain ‘too high for too long’.
The ECB decision came as a hint that the Fed could also play down stress in banking sector, highlight that the liquidity issues could be addressed with available tools and keep focus on economic data.
At the wake of the ECB decision, activity on Fed funds futures gives more than 80% chance for a 25bp hike. This probability was around 65% before the ECB’s decision.
In the markets, the US bond markets are now licking the past week’s wounds. The US 2-year yield is up but remains well below the pre-SVB collapse levels. BoFA’s MOVE index, which is the implied treasury volatility, hasn’t been this high since the 2008 subprime crisis, which calls for caution.
Relief on bank front sent stocks higher, and Bitcoin is up by more than 30% since last week.
Will the joy last? We will see, but a 4, 5, 6, 8% jump in stock prices is a sign that volatility is threatening and calls for caution.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery above 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into the European morning. The Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold climbs back closer to six-week high amid banking crisis fears
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?
Cardano hit an important milestone in its developmental journey going full peer-to-peer with node 1.35.6. Developers called all Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the Ethereum-killer blockchain network.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.