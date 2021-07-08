Chinese tech are hammered this week with the government crackdown on Didi. With the waning selloff, would it be interesting to enter the most beloved Chinese names? Nasdaq and the S&P500 hit record on Wednesday, as the Fed minutes showed that US policymakers remained concerned with the economic outlook. Apple rallied to a fresh high and JP Morgan said it’s ‘time to start buying’ Apple shares again. In the FX, the EURUSD tests the 1.1780 as the ECB changes its inflation target to give itself more flexibility to remain dovish faced with the rising inflationary pressures.

This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.