Facebook plunged 5% on a broad outage and Nasdaq closed Monday’s session more than 2% lower on the back of the global energy crunch, the rising inflation fears and the prospects of tighter monetary policies worldwide.
Other FAANG stocks fell, though less than Facebook, meanwhile Netflix hit a fresh record before closing the session with losses.
Another Chinese property company failed to repay its maturing bonds, and US-China trade tensions came back to the headlines on US decision to maintain tariffs on its Chinese imports.
Oil stocks extended gains as OPEC surprisingly decides to keep output plans unchanged- The decision sent oil prices to highest levels since 2014.
And Justin Bieber entered the cannabis market, but the news gave little op to investors. Tilray lost 3.68% ahead of earnings due Oct 7.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
