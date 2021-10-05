Facebook plunged 5% on a broad outage and Nasdaq closed Monday’s session more than 2% lower on the back of the global energy crunch, the rising inflation fears and the prospects of tighter monetary policies worldwide.

Other FAANG stocks fell, though less than Facebook, meanwhile Netflix hit a fresh record before closing the session with losses.

Another Chinese property company failed to repay its maturing bonds, and US-China trade tensions came back to the headlines on US decision to maintain tariffs on its Chinese imports.

Oil stocks extended gains as OPEC surprisingly decides to keep output plans unchanged- The decision sent oil prices to highest levels since 2014.

And Justin Bieber entered the cannabis market, but the news gave little op to investors. Tilray lost 3.68% ahead of earnings due Oct 7.