Joe Biden’s tentative infrastructure deal sent US stocks to record highs. Tesla advanced, while meme carmakers eased from Wednesday highs.

Marin Software and Wish were among the most traded stocks in the US. Elsewhere, US big banks passed the Fed’s stress test and are now free to increase dividends and share buybacks. BP, on the other hand, was downgraded to hold at HSBC on persistent investor pessimism.

On the cryptocurrency front, investors will hold their breath during the weekend, as the rebound following this week’s plunge below $30K hasn’t been strong enough to rule out another dive. And the coin will lack institutional support during weekend trading.