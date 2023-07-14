Share:

Notes/observations

- In early session, USD attempted to reverse prior days loses, but soon returned to downside trend as European indices and US futures trade mixed.

- Market looking ahead at upcoming US bank earnings for color on health of economy/consumer, any notable write-offs for loans and changing margins in a rising rate environment.

- For the UK, strikes continue with 1.0K London Gatwick airport workers announcing an 8 day strike. On public sector front, following Govt pay deal (averaging 6% pay rise), analysts note the package to require an additional ~£2-5B in 2023 and ~£3B in 2024 to fund it.

- Abundance of Chinese companies were seen reporting preliminary H1 figures.

- EU Earnings Recap: Ericsson Q2 results were weak with guidance that disappointed; Nokia cut FY23 revenue and trimmed op margin, citing higher inflation and rates affecting customer demand; UK luxury retailer Burberry Q1 update showed trading in line with expectations; Swedish real-estate companies Q2 results falter, notably Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget (SBBB.SE) noted concern about company liquidity.

- US bank earnings in premarket from JPMorgan (JPM), BlackRock (BLK), Wells Fargo (WFC), State Street (STT) and Citigroup (C).

- Asia closed mostly higher KOSPI out-performing at +1.4%. EU indices are -0.2% to +0.5%. US futures are -0.1% to +0.1%. Gold -0.2%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent -0.2%, WTI -0.2%, TTF +5.7%; Crypto: BTC. +2.6%, ETH +6.6%.

Asia

- Singapore Q2 Advance GDP reading saw the country avoid a technical recession (Q/Q: +0.3% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.5%e).

- BOJ expected to raise FY23/24 inflation forecast from 1.8% to above 2.0% target.

- Former BOJ Director Hayakawa expects the central bank to tweak YCC at the July meeting; sees up another 50bps of widening to take the band +/-100bps from the around 0% level.

- PBOC Dep Gov Liu Guoqiang reiterated stance that would implement targeted and forceful monetary policy and cross-cyclical policy adjustment. Stressed that the country had not seen deflation, no deflationary risks in H2.

- Liu Guoqiang on stated that would resolutely prevent wild swings in the Yuan exchange rate. China has "ample" FX reserves. Could not manipulate FX rates, as that is counterproductive.

- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences: Govt should step up economic stimulus measures by expanding the budget deficit by at least CNY1.3T. Called on government to issue consumption vouchers; beyond fiscal stimulus and that need further interest rate cuts by the PBOC.

- RBA Dep Gov Michele Bullock named as next RBA Governor; effective September 18th.

Americas

- Fed's Waller (Voter - hawk): Fed likely to need two more 25bps hikes this year.

- Fed's Daly (non-voter) noted that no doubt good news on inflation but remained in wait in see mode. Too early to declare victory.

- St Louis Fed President Bullard to step down August 15th when his terms ends.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.02% at 461.26, FTSE +0.13% at 7,451.20, DAX -0.17% at 16,113.67, CAC-40 +0.37% at 7,397.19, IBEX-35 +0.09% at 9,487.09, FTSE MIB -0.10% at 28,747.00, SMI +0.53% at 11,080.60, S&P 500 Futures -0.03%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open mixed with a bias to the upside and drifted higher through the early hours of the session; among sectors trending higher are health care and consumer discretionary; lagging sectors include materials and real estate; FLSMIDTH divests its filtration tech unit to Micronics; BKW acquires to wind projects in Italy; Molecular Energies sold part of its stake in Atome; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, UnitedHealth and Citigroup.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Burberry [BRBY.UK] +2.0% (trading update), Air France-KLM [AF.FR] +0.5% (€500M equity financing agreement), Inwido [INWI.SE] +11,0% (Q2 results), Scandic Hotels [SHOT.SE] -7.5% (Q2 results), XXL [XXL.NO] -5.5% (Q2 results).

- Consumer staples: Orkla [ORK.NO] +5.5% (Q2 results), Sixt [SIX2.DE] -5.0% (cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank).

- Real Estate: Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget [SBBB.SE] -16.0% (H1 results, in dialogue with large group of bond investors).

- Financials: EQT Partners [EQT.SE] +2.0% (H1 results).

- Telecom: Nokia [NOKIA.FI] -10.0% (cuts FY23 guidance), Ericsson [ERICB.SE] -8.0% (Q2 results).

Speakers

- Sec of State Blinken ASEAN summit comments noted that must push for just and lasting peace to Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine; We need to work to end North Korea's unlawful weapons of mass destruction program.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) said to host 1st workshop for long-term policy review in Dec 2023 and 2nd one in May 2024.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD consolidated its recent losses after several US inflation data points lessened prospects for further Fed tightening.

- USD/JPY tested below 137.25 on the back of the softer USD trend. Also helping the yen was speculation the BOJ might again tweak the YCC policy and widen the tolerance band by another 50bps at it upcoming July meeting. The speculation was backed up by reports the BOJ was seen raising its FY23/24 inflation forecast from 1.8% to above 2.0% level.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jun CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.8% prior.

- (FI) Finland May GDP Indicator Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.3% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jun Wholesale Price Index M/M: -0.2% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: -2.9% v -2.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jun CPI M/M: 1.1% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.0%e; CPI Level: 405.49 v 405.19e.

- (SE) Sweden Jun CPIF M/M: 0.9% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.0%e.

- (SE) Sweden Jun CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 8.1% v 7.9%e.

- (NO) Norway Jun Trade Balance (NOK): 44.2B v 40.9B prior.

- (CH) Swiss Jun Producer & Import Prices M/M: 0.0% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: -0.6% v -0.3% prior.

- (IN) India Jun Wholesale Prices (WPI) Y/Y: -4.1% v -3.3%e.

- (ES) Spain May House transactions Y/Y: -6.4% v -8.1% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank (TCMB) July Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 33.2% v 30.7% prior.

- (TH) Thailand Foreign Reserves w/e Julye 8h: $217.9B v $218.4B prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 82.7K v 74.6K tons prior.

- (IT) Italy May Total Trade Balance: €4.7B v €0.4B prior; EU Trade Balance: +€0.3B v -€0.9B prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e July 7th (RUB): 18.18T v 18.00T prior.

- (PL) Poland Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.0% prelim; Y/Y: 11.5% v 11.5% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech May Current Account (CZK): +0.9B v -3.3Be.

- (IT) Italy May General Government Debt: €2.817T v €2.812T prior (record high).

- (IN) India Jun Trade Balance: -$20.1B v -$20.2Be; Exports Y/Y: -22.0% v -10.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: -17.5% v -6.6% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Trade Balance: -€0.9B v -€8.0B prior; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€0.3 v -€11.7B prior.

- (IS) Iceland Jun International Reserves (ISK): 776B v 795B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2053 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Jun CPI Y/Y: No est v 22.4% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2046 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: No est v -4.6% prelim; Y/Y: No est v -0.2% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q2 Current Account Balance: No est v €13.8B prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IL) Israel Jun CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.4%e v 4.6% prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e July 7th: No est v $595.1B prior.

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2026 and 2042 RIKB Bonds.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland May Current Account Balance: €0.7Be v €0.4B prior; Trade Balance: €0.8Be v €0.2B prior; Exports: €28.2Be v €26.3B prior; Imports: €27.5Be v €26.1B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May Retail Sales M/M: -0.3%e v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.4%e v 0.5% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May Broad Retail Sales M/M: -0.6%e v -1.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.8%e v 3.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:30 (US) Jun Import Price Index M/M: -0.1%e v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: -6.1%e v -5.9% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: -0.2%e v -0.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Export Price Index M/M: -0.1%e v -1.9% prior; Y/Y: -11.0%e v -10.1% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Manufacturing Sales M/M: 0.8%e v 0.3% prior.

- 09:00 (IT) Bank of Italy Quarterly Economic Bulletin.

- 10:00 (US) July Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 65.5e v 64.4 prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -4.8%e v -6.4% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -3.0% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Retail Sales Y/Y: -5.0%e v -6.9% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Fitch on Ireland and Slovakia Sovereign Rating; EFSF and ESM rating too; Moody's on Spain and Iceland Sovereign Rating).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 21:30 (CN) China Jun New Home Prices M/M: No est v 0.1% prior.