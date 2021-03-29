Mainland European markets are leading the pack today, with US and UK markets on the back foot. Meanwhile, the Archegos Capital margin call sell-off has led to fears over substantial losses in the banking sector.

Suez canal returns to normality after recent blockage.

Yields on the rise, hitting precious metals once more.

Banking stocks under pressure after recent fire-sale.

UK markets are lagging their mainland European counterparts today, with a strengthening pound doing little to help the FTSE 100. Shipping in the Suez canal returned to normality today, with the ‘Ever Given’ being dislodged after shutting the critical waterway for almost a week. Energy markets have seen a general lack of direction as traders attempt to assess whether this blockage will make any lasting impact on global crude supply. Meanwhile, rising US 10-year yields have dented confidence in precious metals, with the likes of gold, silver, and palladium all on the back foot today. That rise in yields predictably came at the detriment of growth stocks, with the Nasdaq leading the way lower in the US.

Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks. While Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of heavy losses in response to this crisis, Morgan Stanley’s disclosure that they also sold billions of shares sparked a widespread move out of banks. The question for investors is just how widespread this will turn out to be, with Nomura admitting that they are not finished unwinding positions in a move that could ultimately cost the bank $2 billion. However, today’s decline in banking stocks does provide a potential opportunity for some, with the pro-cyclical nature of the sector meaning that we are likely to see outperformance for financials as economic data, rates, and yields rise.