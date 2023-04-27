First Republic continued to sink toward the FDIC and Debt Ceiling show down tensions rise. Big Tech providing momentary respite on the equities front.
In this gripping market update, renowned Chief Market Analyst Clifford Bennett delves into the ongoing US Banking Crisis, the intense Debt Ceiling Showdown on Capitol Hill, and provides a critical analysis of the US Durable Goods Data, revealing potential underlying concerns.
The video begins with an in-depth examination of the US Banking Crisis, which has been sending shockwaves through financial markets. Clifford Bennett dissects the current state of affairs, offering insights into the causes, potential consequences, and what it means for investors and the broader economy.
Next, he turns his attention to the highly anticipated Debt Ceiling Showdown, a crucial event that has captured the attention of policymakers and market participants alike. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, Clifford Bennett sheds light on the implications of this high-stakes battle on capital hill, discussing the potential outcomes and their impact on financial markets.
