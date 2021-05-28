BBVA FX Team BBVA FX Team
BBVA Group

US: Are asset prices misaligned from macro fundamentals, and if so, what does that imply?

ANALYSIS |

The quick and strong increase in asset prices after the Covid-19 shutdown has raised concerns about potential bubbles. An inquiry into the historical alignment of equities, investment-grade corporate bonds, and home prices to broad macroeconomic metrics finds overvaluation in the equities asset class

Key points

  • Equities are overvalued relative to their macro-fundamentals baseline
  • Investment-grade corporate bonds are in line with fundamentals as they tend to be most of the time
  • Home prices are starting to detach from their macroeconomic equilibrium but remain close to it for the time being

