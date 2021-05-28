US: Are asset prices misaligned from macro fundamentals, and if so, what does that imply?

The quick and strong increase in asset prices after the Covid-19 shutdown has raised concerns about potential bubbles. An inquiry into the historical alignment of equities, investment-grade corporate bonds, and home prices to broad macroeconomic metrics finds overvaluation in the equities asset class

Key points

Equities are overvalued relative to their macro-fundamentals baseline

Investment-grade corporate bonds are in line with fundamentals as they tend to be most of the time

Home prices are starting to detach from their macroeconomic equilibrium but remain close to it for the time being

