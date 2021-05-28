US: Are asset prices misaligned from macro fundamentals, and if so, what does that imply?

The quick and strong increase in asset prices after the Covid-19 shutdown has raised concerns about potential bubbles. An inquiry into the historical alignment of equities, investment-grade corporate bonds, and home prices to broad macroeconomic metrics finds overvaluation in the equities asset class
Key points
- Equities are overvalued relative to their macro-fundamentals baseline
- Investment-grade corporate bonds are in line with fundamentals as they tend to be most of the time
- Home prices are starting to detach from their macroeconomic equilibrium but remain close to it for the time being
