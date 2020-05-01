Overall PMI falls to the lowest since the 2008-2009 recession.

Employment and new orders indexes drop sharply.

Manufacturing follows collapsing US consumption.

Dollar and equities grounded by US statistics.

American manufacturing is launching into what will be its worst quarter since the financial crisis recession as the collapse in domestic and global spending pushes the sector deep into contraction.

The overall purchasing managers’ index from the Institute for Supply Management dropped to 41.5 in April its weakest score since April 2009. The new orders index sank to 27.1 and the employment index to 27.5, the worst readings in 11 and 71 years respectively.

Even the best of the three, the overall number was deceptively strong because ISM accounting credits input delivery delays to increased demand on suppliers when in this case it likely stems from disruptions in the supply chain itself from factory and plant closures. The headline index had been forecast to fall to 36.9 from 49.1 in March.

Consumption limit down

Manufacturing is following the lead of US consumers who have drastically cut back on spending as 30 million workers have been forced from their jobs in the past six weeks and business closures and social restrictions have disrupted normal life and habits.

Personal spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of US GDP, plunged 7.5% in March, more than three times the next largest monthly decline of 2.1% in January 1987, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in a series that goes back to 1959.

Personal income decreased 2% in March down from 0.6% in February.

Reuters

Real personal spending, which is adjusted for inflation fell 7.3%, the most in its 18 year history by a factor of 8.1. The largest previous monthly decreases were 0.9% in September 2009 and December 2018.

Retail sales sank 8.4% in March, more than twice the previous low of -3.8% in October 2008 and durable goods orders fell 14.8%, the second largest amount in its history. Both series began in 1992.

Industrial production plummeted 5.4% in March, a 75 year record for one of the longest running US government statistics which started in February 1919.

Reuters

Gross domestic product contracted 4.8% in the first quarter even though most layoffs and restrictions did not start until mid-month and the economy had been expanding at an estimated 2.7% in January and February.

On Friday the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model lowered its estimate for second quarter GDP to -16.1% from -12.1% on April 30.

April consumer spending

The consumption reading above are just a down payment on the figures that will be forthcoming for April.

The declines in personal spending, real personal spending, retail sales and durable goods orders were already close to or beyond their largest prior decreases in March, the impact on consumption of the far higher number of job losses in April could be several factors greater.

Conclusion: Market impact

The April ISM survey was conducted before the consumption numbers for March were available. Given the potential collapse in consumer spending in April managers may have underestimated the damage to their businesses in the months ahead.

The cumulative effect of this week’s US statistics, Wednesday’s Q1 GDP, Thursday’s personal income and personal spending and Friday’s manufacturing PMI cost Dow almost 1,000 points on Thursday and Friday closing at 23,723.03 and left the dollar lower on the week against the euro, yen, sterling, aussie and Canadian dollar, though only marginally against aussie and loonie.

The dollar risk premium continues to erode slowly as the coronavirus pandemic habituates as a market threat. This week’s US statistical disability is transitory, no economic information is likely to be better, and much will be worse.