Outlook: The US calendar is all but empty today (wholesale inventories, yawn), putting Canada’s employment report at the top of the list. After declines in April and May, June is expected to deliver a gain of about 175,000 and cut the unemployment rate. This should favor the BoC’s plan to start tapering later this year.

Markets overreacted to Covid in March 2020, then brushed it off. Markets then overreacted to the wondrous vaccines and is now brushing that off, despite the actual number of cases in high-vaccination rate places like Israel and the UK in the hundreds, not tens of thousands. We are tempted to say yesterday’s spike lows are just a one-time exaggerated response that will quickly fade. Markets are not known for sensible reality-checking and the current risk-off sentiment is exaggerated—and not sustainable.

We find it hard to swallow that a doubling of Covid cases in Israel in a week triggered a global sell-off when the same situation in the UK failed to have the same effect weeks earlier. And yet San Francisco Fed Daly gave an interview to the FT saying we are wrong to think Covid is behind us—it’s still a work in progress, and the Delta variant poses a threat to global recovery. “If the global economy . . . can’t get . . . higher rates of vaccination, really get Covid behind [us], then that’s a headwind on US growth. Good numbers on the vaccinations are terrific, but look at all the pockets where that isn’t yet happening.”

Daly implies that the minority of FOMC members who favor early tapering are overly optimistic. And she repeated the Powell warning that it’s actual data that counts, not forecasts.

Daly is not wrong, of course. US and global growth is at risk. What we doubt is that markets pay the right amount of attention to it. Bloomberg reports “The divide between developed and emerging country recoveries from the pandemic is becoming increasingly stark. Thailand banned gatherings of more than five people and introduced a nightly curfew as a surge in infections stretches the country’s hospital system. Parts of South Africa are running out of coffins as Covid-19 related deaths surge. Of the last million deaths globally from the disease, 44% were in India and Brazil.”

We are not safe until the world is safe.

The lesson from yesterday is that it’s wild growth that’s transitory, not inflation. Not all growth and not robust growth, but the wild growth that early data and vaccines led us to think could go on and on into next year. A drop in the benchmark 10-year to 1.25% yesterday is a clarion call to the gloomsters, despite recent stratospherically high inflation data plus a less dovish Fed.

Where is the uncertainty about growth coming from? Three factors—supply chain messes, the labor shortage, and the Delta variant. The Delta variant may not result in lockdowns in the US, but a rise in cases (as in the UK) inhibits activity in the regions that have it and scares the pants off everyone else. So far those who have received both shots are faring well with Delta; they recover without needing hospital care. But those with only one shot or no shot at all are at high risk, which takes them out of work even if it doesn’t kill them. And who is to say another variant, a less scary word than mutant, will not come along and be unaffected by the current vaccines? The pace of mutation is high and the Delta variant is far more transmissible than the other versions.

Supply chains and labor shortages will sort themselves out and we read the Fed as being willing to wait for the markets to work. But the Fed can’t do anything about Covid. We may like the CDC and WHO, but realistically, there is no single Credible Authority that can direct our attention along a single path built on scientific consensus.

This doesn’t mean the tapering/higher rates narrative has been killed dead. But it does mean it has been put to one side for now. The right question to ask is whether really big improvements in supply chains and the labor shortage can outweigh the actual and expected contraction inactivity due to Delta. At a guess, the answer is yes, although the prognosis of full recovery by year-end is likely postponed to the end of Q1 or later. Again, “It’s the pandemic, stupid.”

On what basis do we expect really big improvements in supply chains and labor shortages? Well, without being able to find a lot of data on the subject, everybody and his brother, sometimes with government help, is starting to produce those missing chips. In other words, we have confidence in the economic mechanism whereby high and lasting demand coupled with supply shortages is corrected by entrepreneurial types. In other words, capitalism. It’s especially helpful that the erratic Trump is no longer around to confuse chip makers about what is or might be taxed. As economist Krugman notes repeatedly, “multiple studies have found, the tariffs actually reduced U.S. manufacturing employment.”

As for the labor shortage, there is a real issue with retiring baby boomers, but a large proportion of the problem is children, or rather the absence (in the US) of child care-giving, safe schools and kid-approved vaccines that will allow many to return to the workforce. Vaccines for children under 12 are expected to be available by September. That could mean the workforce gets flooded with parents by then or October. Literally millions of them, since at the same time, most Covid-related unemployment benefits are going away, too.

To build a forecast, we need realistic scenarios for all three factors. Let’s say Delta does not produce a bump or fresh panic. Let’s say labor becomes more normal by the fall. That leaves supply blockages and messes to get fixed. So the question becomes how competent are the logistics folks? Given advances in data management, it would appear that the main issue was the lack of backup plans under adverse conditions, with a dollop of not having the clearest relations with suppliers. If “know your customer” is paramount in banking, it should be translated to “know your supplier” in logistics.

Bottom line, the risk-off panic yesterday was overdone and should subside today, not that risk-on is going to take over. We may be missing two messages from the real sentiment drivers, central banks. Daly slipped it in that early tapering is a minority view and not supported so far by hard data. In other words, the Fed is not really less dovish and can be expected to stay the course, regardless of moral hazard in housing. In the eurozone, the ECB did not really adopt the American policy that inflation can overshoot (“flexible average inflation targeting”). The change in language is (roughly) from “under 2%” to “about 2%.” In the end, no real change by either central bank. That’s enough to discourage rallies, although some have hopes for Powell’s Congressional testimony next week.

Whither the dollar? It’s clearly time to pull in horns. EM’s are gyrating all over the place. Nobody can explain the Canadian dollar. Euro traders are in total disarray and utterly confused. The only decent trade out there is the safe-haven yen and maybe the Swiss franc.

Tidbit: Reuters reports the Biden administration will add 14 Chinese companies to the blacklist, probably today, adding to the five announced last month. “China dismisses accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang and says its policies are necessary to stamp out separatists and religious extremists who plotted attacks and stirred up tension between mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs and Han, China's largest ethnic group.” China sees US actions are interfering in China’s internal affairs, which is perfectly true.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!