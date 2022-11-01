US stocks fail to follow European lead, with commodity stocks helping to drive gains for the FTSE 100.

US markets fail to follow European lead

“US stocks are underperforming their European counterparts today, with the recent recovery phase starting to ease after a resoundingly positive October. Despite talk of a Fed ‘pivot’, the fact remains that we could be a long way from any reversal from the 5% interest rates expected next year. Today’s ISM manufacturing survey did remind markets of the relative outperformance compared with the sharp contraction in Europe. However, this week is likely to regain a somewhat sobering footing as the Federal Reserve casts light over exactly how likely it is that we will see any shift in policy once the tightening phase ends. ”

FTSE 100 leads the gains, driven by commodity stocks

“Today’s European gains have been headed up by the FTSE 100, with the index enjoying a boost from a resurgent commodity sector. An uptick in commodities such as Iron Ore, Copper, and Nickel have helped mining stocks outperform the index, with investors clearly willing to overlook continued recession and Chinese lockdown concerns. Earnings data out of BP saw yet another oil & gas outperformer, with the £7.1 billion Q3 profits following on from huge gains across the pond at Chevron and ExxonMobil. The sight of oversized profits for energy companies has ruffled some feathers given soaring household costs seen this year. Just as Joe Biden discusses a potential windfall tax on the sector, todays BP earnings have similarly raised questions over whether the sector needs to be taxed more heavily.”