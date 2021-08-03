Financial markets wobbled overnight after the US Manufacturing PMI didn't hit the heady heights expected by markets. To be fair, a print of 59.5 is still impressive, but like technology stocks, the bar is set high, and markets have itchy trigger fingers nowadays if the music isn't playing loud enough. ISM Manufacturing New Orders also missed slightly, while ISM Manufacturing Prices slid to 85.7, still stratospheric, but less sub-orbital than Junes 92.1. Interestingly, markets completely ignored a rise in the Employment Index to 52.9.

Never one to say no to an opportunity to send yields lower, the "peak recovery" interpretation saw US 10-year yields shed ten basis points intra-day before settling under 1.20% at around 1.18%. To be fair to the bond market, the US data followed China's PMIs earlier in the day, which also underwhelmed, reinforcing the peak recovery narrative.

We can also throw the Covid-19 delta-variant into the mixture, with concerns rising once again, that the global recovery could be thrown off track by the virus. The rise in US cases, and ASEAN's situation, is well known, but what is spooking markets is China, which has seen a small number of cases popping up across a number of cities. It's not a huge reach to extrapolate even more supply chain disruptions, especially if it proves as elusive to control for Chinese authorities as it has to officials globally.

Apart from a vigorously flattening US yield curve, the other big casualty was oil. Crude prices plunged overnight but nowhere near the same scale as the panicked "delta-dip" a couple of weeks ago. Somewhat surprisingly, the US Dollar held its ground, and I suspect that support may be coming from haven flows, some of which were probably heading to US Treasuries.

So, the delta variant and its potential knock-on effect on the world's two largest economies looks like it will temper animal spirits amongst the FOMO crown for now. Even that "bargain-hunting" seen in the China equity market yesterday might not be looking quite as rosy today. I have said previously that a resurgent virus is the number one threat to global recovery. I still hold to that view, albeit with the acceptance that it will be very uneven geographically. Readers should take their cues from China this week, though, where a sudden surge in delta variant cases across the mainland would potentially be a game-changer for that worldview. I am not saying this is what will happen, but we should be monitoring the situation in case it does happen.

Asian markets are off to a negative start today after the developments overnight, with the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest policy decision at 1230 SGT the session's highlight. We have already had South Korean Inflation and Tokyo CPI this morning. South Korean Inflation rose to 2.60% YoY for July, slightly above expectations. That leaves the Bank of Korea on track for a Q4 hike, although the Won has not reacted, sinking under delta-variant nerves like the rest of Asia. Tokyo CPI YOY for July fell to -0.10%, leaving its 20-year trend intact. Nothing to see here; move along, please.

Today's RBA decision is subject to much speculation as to whether the central bank will change its guidance and backtrack on its tapering schedule or even move to a "flexible" framework regarding tapering. With lockdowns having spread to greater Brisbane and no progress being seemingly made in Greater Sydney regarding case numbers, some downward adjustment in Australian GDP is inevitable. Qantas is putting 2,500 workers back into furlough as air travel domestically grinds o a halt, which won't help matters. A dovish outcome seems inevitable, which is likely to be felt most keenly in the currency.

In contrast, a firm Global Dairy Trade auction later today or robust New Zealand Employment data tomorrow has the potential to make a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand all but certain at its next meeting. Kiwi is already 0.35% higher today, and it is set to rally further under this scenario, notably versus its trans-Tasman neighbour.

The rest of the day's data calendar is relatively quiet for this week. Eurozone PPI will be of passing interest, but most attention will be focused on US Factory Orders this evening, which are expected to ease to 1.0% in July from Junes 1.70% gain. Given the reaction to the PMI data overnight and the global recovery delta-nerves, a weaker than 1.0% print will likely spur another fall in US 10-year yields and probably see the Dow Joens and Russell 2000 under pressure. The US Dollar may finally capitulate in this scenario as well if the US yields head South, and oil could see another wave of exit trades.

Asian equities soft after mixed US session

Wall Street finished on a slightly negative note after softer than expected US PMI data. That saw some rotational flows out of cyclical, and tech with the S&P 500 falling 0.19% while the Nasdaq edged 0.06% higher and the Dow Jones fell by 0.29%. The selling pressure was limited by the fall in US yields providing some peripheral support.

US futures on all three indexes have risen in Asia by around 0.20%, but that has not been enough to stop Asian markets from falling into the red. The rise in Covid-19 cases and their geographical spread in Mainland China is clearly spooking local investors today. That sees the Nikkei 225 falling by 0.85%, with the Kospi clinging to unchanged.

Covid-19 aside, the situation on the ground has got murkier in China this morning, with the Economic Information Daily likening online gaming to "spiritual opium," cue Tencent shares and others being sold heavily. After the last few weeks, even oblique warnings from authorities are ignored at your peril, and it seems that regulatory risk is alive and well in China still.

The Mainland's Shanghai Composite is unchanged, but the more tech-weighted CSI 300 has fallen by 0.60%, while the Hang Seng has fallen by 1.0%. After that article, the modest scope of the falls has me thinking that China's "national team" might be "smoothing" today.

Singapore has fallen 0.85%, with Kuala Lumpur down 0.30%, while Bangkok has risen by 0.40%. Taipei and Manilla are flat, with Australia's All Ordinaries down 0.20% and the ASX 200 down 0.35%.

Europe is likely to take its cue from the rise in US futures this morning and start the day slightly positive. Only a spiralling Covid-19 caseload in Mainland China would likely spill over onto European markets, which has mostly ignored the China clampdown ructions so far. Yesterday we saw international investors piling into Mainland stocks via the Hong Kong/Shanghai connect pipeline. The story mentioned above proves that bargain hunting in China remains fraught with risk still.

Currency markets are sleepless in seattle

Currency markets traded sideways overnight, with the US Dollar remaining in tight ranges versus both developed and emerging currencies. The fall in US 10-year yields only really impacted USD/JPY, which has long been a pure rate differential play. Unsurprisingly, USD/JPY fell 0.37% to 109.35 overnight, edging lower to 109.20 this morning. It is now approaching support at 109.10, with this region having provided support since early May. Another leg down in US yields tonight should see USD/JPY breakthrough 109.00 on its way to 108.50 and potentially 107.00.

Otherwise, the dollar index was almost unchanged at 92.06. The dollar index remains mid-point between its breakout lower at 92.60 and structural support at 91.50, also home to its 100-day moving average. A break of either 91.50 or 92.60 will signal the dollar's next directional move.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD remained steady at 1.1880 and 1.3895, as did the rest of the majors. USD/CNY remains anchored at 6.4650 with the Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Thai Baht enjoying a night of relative calm. The most significant currencies likely to show any volatility in the next 24 hours are the Australian and New Zealand Dollars. A dovish RBA could pressure AUD/USD, while conversely, robust New Zealand data tomorrow could potentially spur a 100 point rally to 0.7100 for the Kiwi.

For now, currency markets look for all the world to have entered an extended wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday's US Non-Farm Payroll data. Only a spike in Covid-19 cases in China this week is likely to lift that lethargy, which should favour the US Dollar.

Oil has a Delta-dip mini

Oil prices plunged overnight as softer than expected PMI data from China and the United States sparked fears of a slowing recovery, and thus, lower oil consumption. Rising delta-variant cases in both countries added to the darkening outlook. To be fair, and as I noted yesterday, oil did look ripe for a correction lower, the recovery rally having lost momentum at the end of last week.

Brent crude fell by 2.60% to $73.20 a barrel, and WTI tumbled 2.85% to $71.60 a barrel. Brent crude and WTI are 0.60% lower at $72.80 and $71.15 a barrel. Prices on both have continued falling in Asia, although the overnight lows in New York have not been tested.

The falls overnight looks corrective, and the scope is nothing compared to the "delta-dip" of a couple of weeks ago, which was an outright capitulation trade. Oil's fundamentals remain constructive, and only a widespread Covid-19 outbreak in China, leading to mass lockdowns, will change that.

The overnight lows on Brent crude and WTI at $72.35 and $70.60 a barrel provide initial support, followed by $72.00 and $70.00 a barrel, respectively. Any spike below the latter levels will be a buying opportunity, and I expect any aggressive sell-off due to stop-losses to be short-lived.

Gold is unchanged

Gold markets were content to watch from the side-lines overnight, with gold finishing almost unchanged at $1814.00 an ounce, edging slightly lower today in Asia to $1811.50 an ounce.

The fall by gold has moved it back into its broader July range of $1790.00 to $1820.00 an ounce. The failure of gold to hold gains in the face of even modest US Dollar strength and ever falling US yields is disappointing, but as long $1790.00 an ounce holds on a closing basis, gold's medium-term perspective still looks constructive. Interim support and resistance are found at its 100 and 200-DMAs at $1802.85 and 1820.50 an ounce.

If support at $1790.00 fails, gold could return to $1750.00 an ounce, potentially quite quickly. The US Non-Farm Payrolls should answer some questions regarding the US Dollar's direction on Friday. In the meantime, patience and playing the range are probably the best strategy.