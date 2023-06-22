Is this the final battle between the crumbling economic fundamentals of the USA, and all that money printing and debt spinning through the system? In the wake of an exuberant rally witnessed last week, the stock market has taken a noticeable downturn. Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, delves into the reasons behind this downward trend and highlights the immediate concerns faced by money managers. It appears that these managers are coming to the realisation that the Federal Reserve (FED) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may not be able to salvage their respective economies and earnings as initially anticipated.
The recent market decline suggests that investors and money managers are starting to question the extent of support they can expect from central banks. The belief that the FED or RBA would come to the rescue with unprecedented measures has been significantly challenged. This realisation has prompted a reevaluation of economic expectations and a consequent impact on stock market performance.
During the over-the-top rally of the previous week, many market participants had placed their hopes on central banks' intervention to revive economies and boost earnings. However, the current downturn in the stock market indicates that these expectations may have been misplaced. Money managers are now coming to terms with the fact that the anticipated rescue efforts by central banks might not materialise as envisaged.
The evolving perspective among money managers signals a shift towards a more realistic assessment of the economic landscape. It suggests that market participants are acknowledging the limitations faced by central banks in reversing economic fortunes. As a result, investment decisions are being recalibrated to align with a more cautious outlook.
While the falling stock market may bring about uncertainty and apprehension, it also serves as a reminder for money managers to manage expectations prudently. Relying solely on central bank interventions to drive market performance is proving to be an inadequate strategy. A more nuanced approach, which incorporates a realistic assessment of economic fundamentals, is now essential.
The current market volatility demands a thoughtful and strategic approach from investors, traders and money managers. Diversification across different asset classes, thorough research, and a focus on long-term prospects become crucial factors in navigating these uncertain times. Prudent risk management and a deeper understanding of individual economies are vital components for achieving success in such a market environment.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2750 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range near 1.2750 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off, following hot UK inflation data. A modest US Dollar bounce weighs on the pair.
EUR/USD trades modestly flat near 1.1000 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1000, sitting at monthly highs in the European session. The pair is lacking fresh upside traction, as the US Dollar has paused its decline amid a risk-off market environment. Focus on US data, ECB and Fedspeak.
Gold prods $1,930 support ahead of multiple central bank news
Gold remains on the back foot as it jostles with short-term key support, lacks a directional sense of late, as markets await a slew of central bank decisions. Apart from the pre-announcement anxiety, the holiday in China and mixed catalysts about the Fed also restrict the XAU/USD price moves.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
SNB raises key deposit rate by 25 bps to 1.75%, as expected
Following its quarterly meeting in June, assessing the monetary policy, the SNB announced 25 bps increase to its benchmark sight deposit interest rate, lifting it from 1.50% to 1.75%, as widely expected.